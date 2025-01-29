Sean Combs’ former assistant describes shocking ‘Wild King Nights’ parties in Fall of Diddy finale

Former Sean “Diddy” Combs employee Phil Pines has been detailing the music mogul’s ‘Wild King Nights’ parties during the finale of four-part docuseries The Fall of Diddy.

While former rap star Sean Combs is incarcerated in a Brooklyn jail cell awaiting his May trial for sexual trafficking and racketeering, Investigation Discovery has been airing The Fall of Diddy, a documentary about his crimes, from the producers of Quiet on Set.

The show previously cast a spotlight on a traumatizing crime involving Shyne and Diddy, while the climax was followed by a pre-taped interview with Phil Pines, who worked as the star’s assistant.

While speaking to journalist Mara S. Campo, Pines has revealed what went down at Diddy’s infamous ‘Wild King Nights’ parties. Warning: the following describes explicit content.

Former employee describes debauchery at Diddy parties

When asked how he prepared for the parties – which were typically thrown in hotel suites – Pines said: “We usually had a laundry list of items that included lights, alcohol, marijuana, ketamine, Molly.

“You have mushrooms on the top there… baby oil and astroglide [lubricant] are very important; candles, incense, Apple TVs, electronics, computers, iPads. Obviously there was, you know, male libido supplements, stuff like that.”

As for guests at the Wild King Nights events, Pines stated that: “A lot of times, there were girls that were under the radar, didn’t have a lot of influence. I think that speaks to the type of situations people were put in.

“A lot of times, you have [Combs] with a young female, and there’s a power dynamic there. A more impressionable girl is easier to reel in, as opposed to somebody who might be a celebrity who’s not going to do too much of that, or give some pushback.”

Pines said that he wasn’t present for the parties themselves, but did see the fallout, having to clean rooms before hotel staff saw the damage, and take a woman home who was “physically shaken” by what had happened at a specific party.

Pines said that on one occasion, he was coerced into drinking alcohol and having sex with a woman, while on another he saw Combs assault a female guest in the star’s Florida home.

“He did whatever he wanted, and we were just at his disposal,” said Pines. “He’s a predator. I mean that in a sexually charged way, in a manipulation way. He has an innate ability to make you feel comfortable and to make you do things for him that you would never do.”

Regarding the claims, Combs’ attorneys sent this statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “These documentaries are rushing to cash in on the media circus surrounding Mr. Combs. The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context.

“By withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations. This production is clearly intended to present a one-sided and prejudicial narrative.”

All four episodes of The Fall of Diddy are available on Investigation Discovery and Max. You can also read about where Sean Combs’ children are now.