When does SEAL Team Season 7 start? Two-episode premiere explained

Want the thrill of international drama without putting yourself in harm’s way? Enter SEAL Team Season 7. Here’s what you need to know about its episode schedule.

CBS has been incredibly good to us over the years. Alongside police procedurals like Elsbeth, we’ve had the runaway glory of Young Sheldon, and soon-to-be-released Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

But before Sheldon’s older brother returns to our screens, we’ve got a much more serious mission to complete. Stalwart series SEAL Team is back for Season 7, following an elite unit of Navy SEALs as they complete death-defying assignments, complete with personal growth along the way.

The best part is that you can get stuck into the new TV show without ever leaving your sofa. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch SEAL Team Season 7 and its release schedule.

SEAL Team Season 7 Episodes 1 and 2 both release on Sunday, August 11, 2024 on Paramount+.

When we meet back up with our favorite elite SEALs, BRAVO is being sent to Sweden on a brand new assignment… even if it is underwhelming. However, we quickly find them at the scene of a terrorist attack, with Jason getting too close for comfort.

Full release schedule

While the first two episodes of SEAL Team Season 7 release at once, the rest of the season drops weekly every Sunday until the season finale on October 6, 2024.

Season 7 Episode 1: ‘Chaos in the Calm’ – Sunday, August 11, 2024 After taking a stand against Command for better warfighter health, BRAVO is forced to the sidelines and eventually sent to Sweden on an underwhelming assignment; Lieutenant Davis is picked by Admiral Rivas to lead a new spec ops initiative.

Season 7 Episode 2: ‘Chaos in the Calm Part 2’ – Sunday, August 11, 2024 Bravo finds themselves at the scene of a terrorist attack in Sweden and Jason survives a close call; Lieutenant Davis gives her new unit an ultimatum; a family member surprises Drew and issues a mysterious warning.

Season 7 Episode 3: ‘TBC’ – Sunday, August 18, 2024

Season 7 Episode 4: ‘TBC’ – Sunday, August 25, 2024

Season 7 Episode 5: ‘TBC’ – Sunday, September 1, 2024

Season 7 Episode 6: ‘TBC’ – Sunday, September 8, 2024

Season 7 Episode 7: ‘TBC’ – Sunday, September 15, 2024

Season 7 Episode 8: ‘TBC’ – Sunday, September 22, 2024

Season 7 Episode 9: ‘TBC’ – Sunday, September 29, 2024

Season 7 Episode 10: ‘TBC’ – Sunday, October 6, 2024

How to watch SEAL Team

SEAL Team Season 7 streams exclusively on Paramount+.

The streaming service is the only place you can catch the series, and you’ll need a subscription to watch.

Season 1 to Season 5 Part 1 was originally broadcast on CBS but switched to Paramount+ from Season 5 Part 2.

