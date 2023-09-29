Screams of horror from Saw X production causes neighbors to call the police

Saw X really is the stuff of nightmares, as the newest installment in the horror franchise caused some neighbors to tremble and seek the help of police when they heard the movie’s screams from next door.

Fans get to see John Kramer (Tobin Bell) in a more leading role than in previous movies, as his anguish is the focus of the latest batch of traps and torture. This time, the bloody act of redemption falls upon a group who swindled John out of his money, guaranteeing a life-saving procedure for his cancer.

Article continues after ad

Saw X promises a series of deliciously violent horror and gore with a few franchise Easter eggs thrown in, as well. Between eye-sucking vacuums to having to cut off a few limbs, the movie is nothing short of what fans would expect, and then some.

Article continues after ad

But the Saw franchise has truly outdone itself this time. Reports claim that neighbors called the police when hearing the blood-curdling sounds of torture, unaware it was Saw X.

Neighbors didn’t know Steve Forn was editing Saw X next door

Director Kevin Greutert spilled his guts about a comical encounter where police arrived at movie editor Steve Forn’s studio over the reported noises of torture – unaware he was working on Saw X.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In an interview with NME, Greutert explained that Forn was working on the sound design for Saw X’s eye-vacuum scene. If you have watched the scene, the sounds of anguish and absolute pain are hard to stomach.

Article continues after ad

“There was a knock at the door. We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying, ‘The neighbours [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here,'” explained the director. “And he was like, ‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie… You can come in and see it if you want?'”

Article continues after ad

Once they realized the truth, the police laughed and turned down his offer of getting a sneak peek at Saw X. Greutert then joked that the entire scenario must have been worth a good laugh, especially knowing that Forn is a “mild-mannered guy” who could have gotten into a sticky situation. Thankfully, the screams of torture weren’t real… but were convincing enough that it warranted a call to the authorities. It’s safe to say that Saw X is the definition of horror.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Saw X is in cinemas now, and you can check out our other coverage below: