Screamboat serves first look at scary Mickey Mouse, and horror fans are calling it “garbage”

A horror movie on animated classic Steamboat Willy is hitting screens this Spring, but based on a first look at the Mickey Mouse-esque killer in Screamboat, horror fans are not impressed.

We’ve had horror Winnie the Pooh thanks to the Blood and Honey films, while horror Peter Pan and Popeye are out soon, all thanks to beloved children’s characters entering the public domain.

An early Mickey Mouse cartoon is also getting the scary treatment, courtesy of a Steamboat Willie knockoff titled Screamboat.

Terrifier star David Howard Thornton plays a killer rodent in the movie, and his character has just been revealed via a new image.

First look at Terrifier star in Steamboat Willie movie Screamboat

The first still from Screamboat features David Thornton Howard in a giant mouse costume, wearing a big hat and shorts combo, and brandishing a bloody spear.

Sleight of Hand Productions

The look definitely harks back to early Mickey Mouse, albeit in the most twisted way imaginable. But social media has been mocking said shot, complaining that it looks cheap and a bit rubbish.

One commentator wrote: “Wow, what happened to the budget? This looks like straight up garbage and that’s the design the choose? Hard pass.”

Another said: “I see the budget was $10 and a box of doughnuts,” while a third added, “I was looking forward to this, but that design just sucks and isn’t scary.”

One commenter is worried about the film’s lead, writing: “I’m convinced David Howard Thornton will never do anything good outside of Art The Clown.” Another made an unexpected comparison, Tweeting that the character “reminds me more of the Crack Fox from The Mighty Boosh!”

But we’ll finish with a gag about the movie, via this post that said Screamboat “looks a little cheesy.”

Screamboat is “a sinister, yet comedic twist on the classic”

The official synopsis for Screamboat states that the film “follows a group of New Yorkers on a late-night ferry ride that turns deadly when a mischievous mouse begins a rampage, targeting unsuspecting passengers. The unlikely crew must band together to thwart the murderous menace before their relaxing commute turns into a nightmare.”

A per Variety, writer-director Steven LaMorte said: “I’m so excited to share our mischievous monster mouse with the world. Screamboat is my way of paying homage to Disney while putting a sinister, yet comedic twist on the classic.

“Watching David Howard Thornton bring Steamboat Willie to life with the magicians at Quantum Creation FX has been nothing short of amazing – he’s hilarious and murderously entertaining. I can’t wait for audiences to meet Willie and experience the chaos we’ve created.”

Screamboat hits cinemas in April, but look out for multiple pre-release events before then in theaters and at conventions. For more scary stuff, check out our list of the best horror movies ever, as well as what horror movies to look out for in 2025.