Scream team wants Stab spinoff

Scream is one of the biggest horror franchises out there, but what about the franchise within the franchise, aka Stab?

Scream 6 is the latest addition to the Scream film series, and it’s certainly a fun entry. With new leads, new locations, and of course a new Ghostface, it’s set to be one of the best films in the franchise.

Speaking of franchises, Scream has managed to maintain itself as one of the biggest horror series’ out there. This is fitting, as Scream 6 is actually a meta depiction of the concept of franchises itself.

And in the wake of Marvel-led cinematic universes, audiences now generally expect more sequels and spin-offs from every franchise. But will Scream have that kind of spin-off, and how does it involve the Stab movies?

Article continues after ad

Scream might be getting a Stab spinoff

We were able to speak with the directors of Scream 6, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who took over the reins from the late Wes Craven. When asking them about a potential Scream 7, Bettinelli-Olpin went on to explain any potential spin-off ideas they had:

“We do always joke about a spin-off of the Stab series, that would be really fun for us. We would be, just call and we’ll do it, it’d be so fun.”

He continued, “We don’t know what’s next, but we hope that the Scream franchise just lives on and on, because it can, because it’s a franchise that reinvents itself every time anyways, so there’s something just built into it that allows it to just continue.”

Article continues after ad

Now, while the directors stated that they think of doing the Stab films as a joke – meaning that nothing Stab-wise is confirmed – the possibility still exists, as they are clearly keen.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What are the Stab films?

For those who don’t know, Stab is an in-universe film franchise that follows the “real” killings in the Scream movies. As stated by the Scream Wiki, “The Stab film series is a fictional series of eight slasher films in the Scream franchise’s universe, first introduced in Scream 2. The franchise began as a biographical whodunit slasher film, based on reporter-author Gale Weathers’ best-seller The Woodsboro Murders, published in 1997. Written by Kevin Williamson as a meta joke, it expanded throughout the franchise to discuss horror movie tropes.”

Article continues after ad

Scream 3 actually took place primarily on the Stab film set, and Scream 4 begins with a ton of fake-outs regarding six Stab films. Scream 5 is also set into motion because the killers were mad about the Stab franchise going off the rails, and thus they attempted to create more murders for new film inspiration.

While these films have been more so used to simply crack jokes or make meta commentary, Scream 6’s directors clearly have thoughts about doing something more…

Scream 6 is now playing in cinemas. Check out the rest of our coverage of the movie here.