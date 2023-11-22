Scream studio & director break silence on Melissa Barrera backlash

Both the studio and director of Scream 7 have broken their silence amid backlash to the news that Melissa Barrera has been removed from the movie.

Barrera has carved a name for herself in the horror world with her role as Sam Carpenter in the rebooted 2022 Scream, as well as the latest Scream 6.

Although she was set to appear in the forthcoming Scream 7, the news arrived yesterday that the actress has been fired from the project by Spyglass, the studio behind the movies.

Article continues after ad

The decision was made after she shared social media posts in regard to the Israel-Hamas conflict, with both Scream 7 director Christopher Landon and Spyglass sharing statements on the matter. Warning: some may find this content distressing.

Article continues after ad

Scream studio & director address Melissa Barrera firing

As a loud backlash ensues on social media amid the decision to fire Melissa Barrera, a Spyglass spokesperson shared the following statement with Variety:

“Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Article continues after ad

Landon took a different stance, stating in a now-deleted X/Twitter post: “This is my statement: Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.”

As per Variety, the Spyglass spokesperson said that Barrera was dropped because her posts were seen as “antisemitic,” which has only caused further backlash online.

Article continues after ad

All of Barrera’s social media posts about the Israel-Hamas conflict have been shared online, including one which reads: “As we all wake up to what is (and has been) happening in Gaza and see it for what it is, it is very important to also understand: Just like all Palestinians are NOT Hamas. All Jewish people are NOT the Israeli Govt.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Do not blame, or hate on, a whole group of people because of what some are doing. I stand with all those caught in the crossfire. I pray for freedom and peace for you and your families.”

In another post, Barrera said: “It’s so f**king sad and frustrating to see so many people and most of western media trying SO HARD to equate Palestinian Liberation with supporting Hamas. When they are NOT the same thing.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On her Instagram page, she’s also included links for her followers to be able to donate to Save the Children and Doctors Without Borders.

Sources indicated to Variety that the social posts that caused offence relate to her seeking news based on Palestinians’ perspectives “because Western media only shows the other side.”

Spyglass has faced further criticism for its statement, with one writing on X/Twitter: “Go ahead and cancel Scream VII. We don’t want it if it means supporting genocide and erasing free speech. Spyglass and Paramount are utterly pathetic and abhorrent. The horror community stands with Melissa Barrera.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“F*ck Spyglass, f*ck Scream 7, and f*ck Hollywood for keeping bad people employed while firing people like Melissa Barrera,” said another, while a third added: “For this to happen to Neve Campbell, and now Melissa Barrera… I’m sorry, but Paramount/Spyglass. You’re done.”

A fourth chimed in: “So basically anyone who has an opinion that differs from the mainstream gets ‘cancelled.’ She wasn’t wrong though!” While a fifth said: “Watching Spyglass burn their golden goose to the ground because Melissa Barrera spoke out against children dying in the streets is wild.”

Article continues after ad

Many have compared Barrera’s firing to the treatment of Noah Schnapp amid his latest controversy, which you can read more about here.