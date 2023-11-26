Scream 7 could see the return of a certain McDreamy actor

It seems like Scream 7, the next installment in the horror franchise, may see the return of a certain actor amidst casting shakeups.

The iconic horror movie franchise Scream has been in a bit of a downward spiral recently due to some major casting shakeups.

Melissa Barrera, who played the leading role in Gen Z’s reboot of Scream films, was recently fired due to her social media posts in support of Palestine and Jenna Ortega, who played Barrera’s sister, bowed out of the film due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Article continues after ad

Now that the two most notable actors are no longer in the franchise’s next installment, it seems like the film may turn to a Scream alumni in order to go forward with production.

Article continues after ad

McDreamy may be going toe to toe with Ghostface

As previously stated, Ortega is not returning to Scream 7 due to having to film Wednesday Season 2, a decision Spyglass, the studio behind Scream, claimed was reached during the actors’ strike.

According to Variety, the production team thought “there were still hopes that the actress might be convinced to come back for some sort of cameo” but, with the official announcement of her departure, it doesn’t look like Ortega will return.

Article continues after ad

And with Barrera being ousted, the franchise will need someone new to fight off the iconic masked killer and that person could be known other than Grey’s Anatomy alumni Patrick Dempsey.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Dempsey first appeared in the franchise as Detective Mark Kincaid in Scream 3 where he was assigned to investigate the Stab 3 murders. During the investigation, he ended up falling in love with Sidney Prescott, the main hero of the films, and two eventually married.

Article continues after ad

Since his appearance in Scream 3, Dempsey’s character hasn’t been seen but, he was mentioned in mentioned in Scream VI as being in hiding along with Sideny.

Having Sidney’s husband return to fight off the monster that’s been plaguing her for decades wouldn’t be too out of the realm of possibilities and would make sense narratively as he could be in the position to protect his family from Ghostface.

Article continues after ad

Dempsey’s involvement in Scream 7 could also open the door for Neve Campbell to reprise her role as Sidney, which she hasn’t done since appearing in Scream 5 due to a salary dispute with the movie’s production stuff.

Article continues after ad

To check out more of Dexerto’s TV and movie coverage, click here.