Scream 7 is bringing back Matthew Lillard but it’s still missing one important person

There’s big news if you’re a horror fan – OG Ghostface star Matthew Lillard has joined the cast of Scream 7, alongside Roman Bridger actor Scott Foley. But there’s still one person missing from the lineup.

Lillard became part of horror history when he played Stu Macher, one of the original Ghostface killers in the first-ever Scream movie back in 1996. Since then, the franchise has gone through quite the evolution.

In 2023, Scream 6 slashed its way into cinemas, seeing the return of Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter, the daughter of Stu’s partner in crime, Billy Loomis, alongside Jenna Ortega as Sam’s half-sister Tara.

While it went down a treat with audiences, Scream 7 is shaping up to be one helluva nostalgia fest. Neve Campbell is returning as final girl Sidney Prescott, and now we know Lillard and Bridger will be joining her.

Matthew Lillard is great, but Scream 7 is missing Melissa Barrera

Yes, this is great news for fans of the franchise. However, it’s a shame Barrera won’t be back for more slasher fun this time around.

As both a survivor and a daughter of Ghostface killers, Barrera delivered a gripping, layered, and, most significantly, memorable performance as Sam Carpenter. Similarly, her sisterly dynamic with Ortega’s Tara injected new life into the long-running story.

For the first time ever, it seemed like Scream could survive without Sidney. That’s not to say I don’t want to see Sidney; it’s just that, well, it’s been nearly 30 years since the first movie. Scream 6 left me feeling hopeful that it could keep making great films without its final girl involved.

However, rather than a continuation of this storyline, Scream 7 is shaping up to be a reunion instead. The news arrives after Barrera was axed from the new movie for posting about the situation in Gaza on social media, accusing Israel of “genocide”.

Production company Spyglass said it had “zero tolerance for antisemitism.” As well as backlash from the fans, Ortega exited the project too, although her reasoning was said to be due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday Season 2.

The return of Lillard and Foley hints at a film that will lean heavily into legacy instead, potentially exploring long-standing mysteries. One has already been solved by the casting: the question of whether Stu’s still alive.

While it’s disappointing to lose Barrera and Ortega, seeing horror icons step back into the world of Scream is sure to bring plenty of excitement – and no doubt a few shocking twists.

Scream 7 is set to drop in cinemas on February 27, 2026.