Scream 6: Is there a post-credits scene?

Scream 6 is the newest addition to the Scream franchise, but does it have a post-credits scene? And if so, what happens in it?

Scream 6 is the newest addition to the Scream film series, and it’s certainly a fun entry. With new leads, new locations, and of course a new Ghostface, it’s set to be one of the best films in the franchise.

Speaking of franchises, Scream has managed to maintain itself as one of the biggest horror series out there. This is fitting, as Scream 6 is actually a meta depiction of the concept of franchises itself. This includes all the tropes one comes to expect from them, such as post-credit stings.

In the wake of Marvel movies and easter egg-laden cinematic universes, audiences now generally expect a post-credit scene. But does Scream 6 have one? And if so, when does it appear, and what happens in it? We’ll explain all, but first: mild spoiler warnings for Scream 6!

Does Scream 6 have a post-credits scene?

Yes, at the very end of the credits, there is a very brief post-credits scene.

Now, if films have post-credits scenes, often they will have at least two, one after the first bout of credits – you know, the one where all the lead actors get listed with visuals – and another after the scrolling credits roll.

Well, here there is only one post-credits scene, and it’s after all of the credits, meaning you’ll have to sit tight for a while in order to give it a watch. But trust us, it’s worth it.

What happens in the Scream 6 post-credits scene?

Scream 6 is the same as the rest of the Scream films, in that they’re always looking to get meta and poke fun at Hollywood tropes. So naturally, their newest post-credits scene plays out as a joke.

Here, the post-credits scene is barley three seconds long, but what it lacks in time it makes up for in humor. We quickly flashback to the same setting as the scene where Mindy – the newest version of Randy – is describing the tropes of a film franchise, and how that can hint at who the killer is.

It’s almost as if this post-credits scene has been cut out of that earlier scene, as the stint involves Mindy just saying in exasperation: “Not every movie needs a post-credits scene!”

And that’s it. That statement is the entire post-credits scene. As we said, it’s very short, but we still recommend waiting for it.

Dexerto was actually able to speak to the creators of the film, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin – who are also both know for 2019’s horror-comedy Ready or Not. When we asked them about how this Scream 6 post-credits scene came to be, this is what they had to say:

“That Mindy monologue [about the tropes of franchises] evolved over the course of the movie, as things happened in the script and onset, we would put them into the monologue, so that the movie can really specifically talk about itself to the audience. And there was a moment where we were talking about a possible post-credits sequence, so we were like, ‘Oh, we gotta have Mindy say what she says!’

“And then when that didn’t happen [during the film], I don’t even remember where the idea came from, we were just kind of joking in the edit, we were like, ‘We should just do that, put it at the end of the movie!’ And we all just loved it. And we didn’t think anybody would let us keep it, but everybody did.”

To see more of our Scream 6 interview, check out the video below:

Scream 6 is now playing in cinemas. Check out the rest of our coverage of the movie here.