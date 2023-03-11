Scream 6: Does Sidney Prescott appear?

Sidney Prescott is the face of the Scream franchise, but does that face appear at all in Scream 6? Read on to find out.

Scream has managed to maintain itself as one of the biggest horror franchises out there. Part of this reason is because the films have been able to combine both old stories and characters with new ones, keeping each filming feeling fresh yet familiar.

However, Scream 6, which has just been released, gave fans a brutal hit in terms of nostalgia, as an announcement last year stated that Neve Campbell – who plays ultimate final girl Sidney Prescott – wouldn’t be returning.

While fans and crew members alike had discussed this shocking turn of events, people were still hoping that she would at least cameo. But does Sidney appear in Scream 6, or does she even get mentioned at all? Let us explain, and of course, SPOILER WARNING FOR SCREAM 6!

Is Sidney Prescott in Scream 6?

No, Sidney Prescott does not appear in Scream 6, however she is mentioned by another character.

After Ghostface has already attacked and killed multiple people, Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) shows up to help out the film’s new leads Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega). Since Gale lives in New York, and the film is set in New York, it’s much easier for her to be in proximity to the other characters.

However, when Sam asks if Sidney will be heading to New York to help, Gale shakes her head, and explains that Sidney has taken her husband Mark (Patrick Dempsey) and her kids out of town to keep them safe.

Gale also makes sure to tell the audience that she doesn’t fault Sidney for this, stating that “She deserves to have a happy ending.” Which is correct, if there was any final girl that deserved a break, it would be Sidney Prescott.

Courteney Cox also seems to feel the same way. Speaking with Variety, the star explained: “I missed working with her, but I’m going to support whatever she feels is right.”

Neve Campbell’s exit has caused a lot of discussion among the cast, with many speaking in support of her and why she left, which was due to pay disputes.

Though of course it’s sad that Sidney won’t appear in the film, especially since Dewey is also gone after his death in Scream 5. Many fans wondered if she would secretly be joining, and was merely pulling a PR stunt, like Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire did for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But considering Neve Campbell has stated that she would be open to returning – saying to Screen Rant that she would be willing, provided that her pay would be more in line with “the value that I bring them” – this may not be the last time we see Sidney Prescott in the franchise as a whole. Let’s hope.

Scream 6 is currently in cinemas. Read more about the film here.