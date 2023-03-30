Scott Pilgrim vs the World anime coming to Netflix with original cast

Netflix has announced a new Scott Pilgrim vs the World anime series, with the cast of the original movie set to return.

In 2010, Edgar Wright directed Scott Pilgrim vs the World, an adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley graphic novels. It was visually dazzling, hilarious… and a box office bomb, grossing less than $50 million worldwide.

While some may describe it as a modern cult classic, its reputation has gone beyond obscurity. More than a decade later, it’s considered a fairly mainstream favorite, particularly as the popularity of its cast has grown, whether it’s Chris Evans, Brie Larson, or Succession’s Kieran Culkin.

Well, fans can get excited to experience Scott Pilgrim all over again – a new anime adaptation is coming to Netflix.

Netflix announces Scott Pilgrim anime with original cast

Scott Pilgrim has been created, written, and executive produced by Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski. Here’s the really exciting bit: in true Smash Bros. style, everyone is here.

Michael Cera will reprise his role as Scott, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons as young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau.

Oh, and don’t think we forgot about Ramona’s Evil Exes: Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, and Mae Whitman are all coming back.

Wright also serves as an executive producer on the series. “Luckily, the Scott Pilgrim cast became a close-knit family and friendships were forged for life,” he told Tudum.

“Over the years fans had asked if there would be a sequel to the film or some other kind of continuation. I knew that a live-action sequel was unlikely, but I would usually defer by suggesting that perhaps an anime adaptation was an interesting way to go.

“And then, lo and behold, one day Netflix got in touch to ask about this exact idea. But even better, our brilliant creator Bryan Lee O’Malley had an idea that was way more adventurous than just a straight adaptation of the original books.”

Anamanaguchi will also be writing original songs for the anime series.

Scott Pilgrim doesn’t have a release date right now. The original Scott Pilgrim vs the World is available to stream on Netflix.