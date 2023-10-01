Saw X editor had cops called on him as neighbors heard tortured screaming

The editor for Saw X, the latest entry in the franchise, had the cops called on him after neighbors reported screams from his house.

When it comes to longstanding horror franchises, the Saw series is known for being incredibly gory and mind-bending.

Beginning in 2004, the franchise centers around puppet master Jigsaw as he puts his victims through increasingly elaborative and horrifying traps.

However, when working on the latest entry in the almost decade long franchise, one of the film’s editors had to deal with the cops being called to his apartment.

Article continues after ad

Saw X editor had the cops called to his house due to screaming

In an interview with NME published Friday, Saw X director Kevin Greutert explained that editor Steve Forn had to a lot to deal with as police were dispatched to his North Hollywood office over some disturbing noises.

Article continues after ad

While working on Saw X, cops knocked on Forn’s door after neighbors reported hearing sounds of screaming coming from his office.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“There was a knock at the door. We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying, ‘The neighbors [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here,'” Greutert recalled. “And he was like, ‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie. You can come in and see it if you want?’ The cops started laughing!”

Article continues after ad

According to Greutert, Forn was working on the “eye vacuum trap” scene, which showed a character escaping from Jigsaw’s trap or rish losing his eyesight through the deadly contraption.

Article continues after ad

“They said, ‘We want to but, you know, you’re all right,'” the director continued, “It must have been a pretty realistic performance! It’s a pretty funny story. Plus, Steve is such a mild-mannered guy. I can only imagine the look on his face when he realized what was happening!”

Article continues after ad

https://49c2525e6c170d3f8cb69e55563fa19d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

Saw X is in cinemas now, and you can check out our other coverage below: