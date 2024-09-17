Is Saw returning to theaters? “Unrated” re-release explained

Saw Unrated hits theaters nationwide for the first time this Halloween; here’s what fans should know about the re-release.

While a new Saw entry won’t release until 2025, franchise faithful will have a reason to catch at least one of the films in theaters this year.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of James Wan’s original Saw, Lionsgate is re-releasing it for a limited time in October 2024. Viewers will not be watching the theatrical cut, though, as the unrated version will instead take center stage.

For the first time ever, the unrated version of the 2004 horror film will land in theaters on October 20 and October 23 only.

Notably, these exclusive screenings will also include a special intro from John Kramer/Jigsaw actor, Tobin Bell, wherein he’ll talk about his iconic performance and the Saw fandom.

Those interested in seeing the slightly longer cut, which runs 1 hour and 48 minutes long, can purchase tickets now through the Fathom Events website. The site also features a handy list of participating theater locations.

Generally speaking, unrated versions of Saw films include a bit more blood and gore compared to their theatrical counterparts.

Saw took the world by storm at the time of its original release, as it followed a young man named Adam (Leigh Wannell) who suddenly awakes in a filthy chamber and finds himself chained to rusty piping.

Adam is not the only one in peril, either. Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) has also been abducted, yet neither knows how or why. As the film presses on, it’s revealed that the psychopathic genius Jigsaw wants them and others to play a game, with only a few tools and clues at their disposal.

Article continues after ad

Nine more Saw films have been released in the two decades since then, with the 11th installment creeping into theaters worldwide on September 26, 2025.