Every movie referenced in Sabrina Carpenter’s Taste video with Jenna Ortega

Summer just got a whole lot shorter, sweeter… and horrific. Sabrina Carpenter just dropped her Taste music video with Jenna Ortega, and there’s a whole heap of movie references.

First she gave us ‘Espresso’, then the reveal that Barry Keoghan was more than just a guest star in ‘Please, Please Please’. Now, former Disney star Sabrina Carpenter has released her latest album ‘Short n’ Sweet’.

The video for ‘Taste’ has also been released, starring former Scream queen Jenna Ortega. However, the horror movie references don’t stop there, as the two fight it out over a nameless fictional boyfriend.

But just how many references are packed in? From most obvious to least likely to be spotted – Scream itself not included – here’s the full Sabrina Carpenter ‘Taste’ movie breakdown.

Death Becomes Her

YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter

The overarching look and feel of the video comes from the 1992 kitsch classic Death Becomes Her, starring Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep as two women fighting over the same guy while drinking a potion to become immortal.

Carpenter has caught Ortega with who we assume is the same boyfriend, each trying to kill the other in a variety of ways. Each time one gets attacked, they miraculously come back to life (check Sabrina with her literal chest taken out on the hospital bed). The only person who actually dies is the boyfriend himself.

While the references aren’t always copied exactly, the movie’s presence remains noticeable. The pair use voodoo dolls to hurt the other (very Isabella Rossellini), fall off of balconies, and both look devastatingly gorgeous at the boyfriend’s funeral.

Ginger Snaps

YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter

The only plus side to Carpenter falling off of a balcony and being impaled by a fence is that she got to recreate the Ginger Snaps reference we know and love.

Not everyone will have heard of this horror flick, so let’s bring you up to speed – the 2000 horror fantasy follows Brigitte and Ginger, two blood sisters who have a “passion for death.” Ginger changes after being bitten by a dog, and all hell breaks loose from there.

Fun fact: Ginger Snaps inspired another movie featured in this list… and as a hint, it’s the one where the two kiss.

Kill Bill

YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter

Blink and you’ll miss it, but a nod to Kill Bill is there. Carpenter gets impaled by a fence by falling off of a balcony after being shot (ouch), she’s sent to hospital… where she’s met by none other than Ortega, who’s dressed as Elle Driver. Ortega tries to kill her with resuscitation pads, but things quickly get ugly.

Cast your mind back to the 2003 Quentin Tarantino movie and you’ll remember Daryl Hannah in her iconic white costume, complete with an eyepatch. As a member of the Deadly Vipers, Driver breaks into a hospital in an attempt to kill The Bride by lethal injection.

Sadly, we don’t get the iconic whistle along with the music video recreation, but Ortega still does a great job. It can also be argued that the credits’ typography follows the traditional yellows of Beatrix Kiddo.

Psycho

YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter

It wouldn’t be a homage to horror movies without Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, and thankfully Carpenter got the memo. A scene in the middle of the movie shows Ortega in the shower with the boyfriend, and the pop star catches them in the act – with a huge knife in tow.

From here, things look slightly different. Unlike Janet Leigh screaming in the shower while she’s being murdered by a stranger, the pair hack each other to pieces… although nobody dies.

It’s not exactly clear how Ortega managed to conceal a massive weapon while naked in a shower with someone else, but hey, at least she was prepared. The 1960 original is still considered to be one of the best horror movies of all time, and this isn’t the first (or last) time it’ll be parodied.

Addams Family Values

YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter

In the second Addams Family film, our favorite spooky bunch is rudely interrupted by the selfish greed of Debbie Jelinsky, played by Joan Cusack.

That being said, at least she had some banging outfits. While cascading the Addams staircase, Debbie wears an over-the-top white ballgown, complete with ruffled feathers.

We see the same outfit on Carpenter shortly after the Psycho debacle… only this time, she’s lost an arm.

Jennifer’s Body

YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter

A sneakier one, but any lesbian will tell you that Carpenter and Ortega’s unexpected kiss is a nod to 2009 horror flick Jennifer’s Body.

By this point in the music video, Ortega is at her wits’ end. She’s tried killing Carpenter in every way possible, yet she still won’t give up. Taking to the pool for some refuge, she’s happily kissing her boyfriend… until he morphs into our blonde pop icon.

The one scene you’ll likely remember from Jennifer’s Body is Jennifer and Anita’s impromptu sleepover (it has a whopping 427 million views on YouTube). While Jennifer explains why she’s been killing off boys, the pair make out. Things get hot and heavy before Anita freaks out, much like Ortega does in the scene above.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter

Their snogging doesn’t amount to much though, as Ortega loses her cool all over again. Out of nowhere (she’s really good at finding weapons on demand), she chainsaws into Carpenter’s stomach, with blood gushing from every direction.

Of course, it’s a no-brainer which movie this refers to: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Tthe 1974 horror movie sees Sally, Franklin, and friends being picked off one by one thanks to a chainsaw-wielding killer. Turns out, having a luxury mansion and pool doesn’t deter you from using one.

Halloween Ends

YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter

A much smaller Easter egg is who plays our beloved boyfriend in question – it’s Rohan Campbell, who we know from Halloween Ends.

His character Corey didn’t fare much better in the franchise’s final installment either. Just like here, he ended up dead in the final few scenes, and even accidentally killed a child he was babysitting when the movie begins.

Netflix fans might also know him as Lonergan from Virgin River, though this was only for four episodes.

You can watch the full Sabrina Carpenter music video now on YouTube.

