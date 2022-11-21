Ryan Reynolds wrote a Deadpool Christmas movie – but there’s a catch

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Ryan Reynolds is about to star in a new Christmas movie, but turns out he’s actually written one… with Deadpool in it.

Ryan Reynolds is one of the biggest comedy stars right now. Having recently starred in the new Christmas movie Spirited – which we reviewed here on Dexerto – he’s now making himself a prominent feature of the holiday season.

But it was actually recently revealed that Reynolds had been involved in another Christmas themes film. And this one would actually include the character he’s arguably most known for, Deadpool.

The Marvel Merc with a Mouth had plenty of Christmas cheer to share with audiences, according to Reynolds in a recent interview.

Deadpool almost starred in a Christmas movie

During an interview with Big Issue, Reynolds revealed that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the co-writers of both Deadpool films, had worked with the actor on a screenplay for a Christmas flick featuring the titular anti-hero. Not only that, but he had also planned for there to be a musical number, either in the Christmas film, or even another potential movie.

“I would love to see a song-and-dance number in a Deadpool movie,” he said.

This news may excite a lot of Marvel fans, however you can’t get your hopes up too high. Because sadly said screenplay was never produced, and Reynolds explained why: “Four years ago, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made.”

The actor continued, “Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day.”

Making a Deadpool holiday flick has seemingly been a long-time aim of the franchise, as in late 2018, a holiday-centric – and PG-13 version – of Deadpool 2 received a limited theatrical release a number of months after the original version, titled Once Upon a Deadpool.

Reynolds has also continued to work with Reese and Wernick on Deadpool 3, which will bring Deadpool into the MCU, and will also have him appearing alongside X-Man Wolverine.

Spirited will be in UK cinemas and on Apple TV+ from November 18.