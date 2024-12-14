Ryan Reynolds just revealed why Avengers appearance would be “the end” of Deadpool

After Deadpool & Wolverine opened the door for endless Marvel crossovers, Ryan Reynolds has just confirmed why he doesn’t think the Merc with a Mouth should go anywhere near an Avengers movie.

As the Avengers: Doomsday cast list continues to grow, Deadpool‘s place in the MCU is changing day by day. Deadpool & Wolverine gave fans the X-Men crossover that had been hyped for decades, while also enlisting the cameos of several long-forgotten Marvel characters.

It opened up a world of possibilities for Ryan Reynolds and his foul-mouthed antihero, leaving many to speculate over whether he’ll be appearing in either of the biggest upcoming Marvel movies – Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027).

However, the star himself isn’t particularly keen on the idea of Deadpool joining the ranks of Marvel’s superhero elite.

Deadpool can never be in the X-Men or Avengers

When asked about the future of Deadpool – either in new movies or appearances in existing projects – Reynolds revealed he didn’t think his character truly belonged in either franchise.

“There are no updates to share just yet,” Reynolds confirmed [via The Hollywood Reporter]. “But I trust Kevin and [Marvel exec] Lou D’Esposito with my life. The character trait I love most about Deadpool is that he’s a fanboy. His enthusiasm and longing to be part of a team is really endearing to me. It’s his overarching wish-fulfillment story.

“But I don’t think he should ever be an Avenger or an X-Man,” he added. “If he becomes either, we’re at the end.”

As for the reason, Reynolds explained how it’s in Deadpool’s nature to be an outsider. The star explained that if he was included, it would go against his journey as a hero and his desire to be accepted – a wish that can never be granted.

“I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider,” he added. “His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can’t be accepted.

“His coping mechanism of deflecting shame through humor works only when used to pave over his many inadequacies. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we’re at the end of his journey.”

