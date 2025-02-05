Ryan Reynolds slammed for Blake Lively selfie amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Following a pretrial hearing in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us case, Ryan Reynolds is facing backlash after sharing a selfie, as the Hollywood couple go about their lives before the trial.

A lot has happened since the release of It Ends With Us last summer. In December 2024, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on set, which coincided with a New York Times article alleging the director’s PR team orchestrated a smear campaign against her.

However, Baldoni has since filed a lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, accusing the Hollywood couple of hijacking the It Ends With Us movie before using their influence to destroy his career. He’s also suing the NYT for defamation.

This week, Baldoni’s legal team published a website featuring an amended copy of the lawsuit alongside a detailed timeline of events. Although Lively and Reynolds’ gag order request was denied, the judge has warned both sides against making public statements.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively face backlash after sharing selfie

With a court date set for March 2026, Lively and Reynolds are going about their lives, with the Deadpool & Wolverine star sharing a selfie of the pair on a night out on his Instagram Story.

The photo, posted on February 4 alongside the Hootie & the Blowfish song ‘Only Wanna Be with You’, is just one of many updates Reynolds has shared this week, and it’s been met with criticism online as the backlash to the Hollywood couple rages on.

Although both Lively and Reynolds have limited comments on their social media pages, they have been left open on a Deadpool post, which has received thousands of responses.

Alongside the many “team Justin” comments, one person wrote, “I will NEVER support this couple. Sad because I was a fan of Ryan Reynolds.”

“Your good guy mask is down,” said another, while a third added, “My gut says – in real life Ryan Reynolds is not a good person. All the goody two shoes things he says online are deceptive. Reel life isn’t real life guys.”

Over on X/Twitter, the chat is much the same. “Letting you know I will never, EVER click on Blake Lively or Ryan Reynolds again. Ever,” said one in response to a promo for Another Simple Favor.

“Looks like Ryan Reynolds’ charm can’t save him from the drama this time,” added another.

Others have highlighted the allegation in Baldoni’s lawsuit that Deadpool & Wolverine’s Nicepool was “intended to be a transparent and mocking portrayal of Reynolds’ warped perception of Baldoni.”

“Nicepool was done to ‘berate’ Justin! And you are denying berating him in your penthouse? I totally believe Justin on this,” said one.

Another commented, “The ‘Nicepool’ scenes from Deadpool & Wolverine will be the undoing of you, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and all those that you and your wife manipulated into being a part of this insane power grab.”

Popcorned Planet has also commented on Reynolds’ recent Instagram activity. The YouTube Channel famously covered the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp trial, which the It Ends With Us case has been compared to.

While highlighting the selfie, host Andy Signore explains, “This was obviously done on purpose, to elicit, ‘We’re not bothered, we’re living our life, don’t bother us.’ And honestly, it’s a good move on his part to do.

“You can be mad at him all you want, but to pretend to still be the brand without any damage, you’ve got to act like there’s no damage. But there currently is.”

