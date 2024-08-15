Underrated Ryan Reynolds horror movie with “horrifying” ending is on Netflix now

If you’re looking for another Ryan Reynolds movie after Deadpool & Wolverine, Netflix has one of his most underrated films – and its ending will give you nightmares.

Deadpool & Wolverine may be the peak of Reynolds’ career; it’s not just the return of his defining role and his official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s already one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Before he became Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth, his filmography was… weird. He did rom-coms like The Proposal and Definitely Maybe, ensemble action movies like Smokin’ Aces, and experimental thrillers like Buried (which will ruin your day).

However, just after his first outing as Deadpool, he starred in an under-appreciated sci-fi horror alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson: Life, and it’s available to stream on Netflix.

The movie follows the crew of the International Space Station after a probe delivers soil samples from Mars. One of the scientists revives a dormant cell and inadvertently enables the growth of an extraterrestrial organism.

They call him Calvin, and he seems relatively harmless… at first, until it escapes the station’s lab, and all hell breaks loose.

It wasn’t a huge performer at the box office, grossing just over $100 million against a $58m budget, and it has a 67% Rotten Tomatoes score (not to mention a 57% audience rating).

On Reddit, a horror fan asked for horror movies with the most horrifying ending – and (no spoilers, don’t worry) Life absolutely fits the bill. “This film still horrifies me. I wish I had never watched it,” one user wrote.

“This movie has the most scariest-looking alien. I will never watch it again. EVER,” another commented, while a third wrote: “That’s a grim ending.”

If nothing else, it’s the perfect movie to add to your watch list before Alien: Romulus, which hits cinemas on August 16. Make sure you check out our guides on the Xenomorph’s origins, when Romulus takes place in the Alien timeline, and our ranking of the Alien movies.