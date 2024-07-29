Ryan Reynolds didn’t perform Deadpool & Wolverine’s best scene

One of the biggest moments of Deadpool & Wolverine didn’t star Ryan Reynolds, but you can find the star of the opening Dancepool sequence easily on social media.

Deadpool & Wolverine answers the question, “Will we desecrate Wolverine’s memory?” with a resounding yes in its opening sequence. Set to pop classic ‘Bye Bye Bye’, Deadpool busts out some sick dance moves, all while using Wolverine’s rotting corpse as a deadly weapon.

The dance number has lit up social media, but some fans may be surprised to learn it wasn’t series star Ryan Reynolds in the Deadpool costume for the number. Instead, it was processional dancer Nick Pauley who proudly played “Dancepool.”

Pauley is celebrating the role in a viral video showing off his dance skills on his TikTok. The video, which features Pauley dancing to ‘Bye Bye Bye’ on a rooftop, is captioned, “It is the honor of my life to play Dancepool,” going on to thank Ryan Reynolds for the opportunity.

The Dancepool actor is having his moment, but he’s no newcomer to the industry. He’s been a professional dancer and choreographer since 2018, saying on his LinkedIn he’s worked with the likes of Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj.

The Dancepool performance has quickly become one of the highlights of the film for many. On the Deadpool subreddit, a discussion on which film had the best intro almost unanimously agrees that Dancepool takes the cake.

You can check out Dancepool in all its glory in theaters right now. You can also check out Dexerto’s continuing Deadpool 3 coverage, including a breakdown of the film’s villains, every Deadpool & Wolverine Easter egg we could find, or all about the film’s secret Rob McElhenney cameo.