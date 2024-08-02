Ryan Reynolds defends Jamie Lee Curtis over controversial Marvel comments

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has stepped in to defend Jamie Lee Curtis from online trolls, following a controversial remark about Marvel movies.

Jamie Lee Curtis says what she thinks, but this week her honesty has got the actress in trouble with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While promoting new movie Borderlands, Curtis was asked which phase the MCU is in. Without pause, she fired back with “bad.”

This response upset some sections of the fandom, who clearly haven’t forgotten when Curtis also had a pop at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by comparing it unfavorably to her own multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Those fans expressed their displeasure online with criticism and abuse, which caused Curtis to apologise for the Marvel dig, via the following post:

“My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better. I’ve reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud-slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation.”

But Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds isn’t having any of it. The actor defended Curtis this week by re-tweeting her post with the words: “Wait, is everyone expected to apologize for slamming Marvel post-Endgame?”

A response that’s consistent with his movie, as Deadpool & Wolverine is filled with digs at the quality of recent Marvel movies. Which those same fans have somewhat ironically lapped up, resulting in a record-breaking opening weekend for the superhero sequel.

