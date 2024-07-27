Ryan Reynolds almost trolled fans with “horrible” Deadpool & Wolverine cut

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds revealed his previous plan to troll Marvel fans using a completely fake movie.

While the cameos, Easter eggs, and pop music moments in Deadpool & Wolverine were kept under wraps until the movie’s release, Reynolds had an idea to take the production’s secrecy up a notch.

While appearing on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, the Deadpool star admitted that he wanted to keep the entire movie a secret, to the point where he pitched filming an entire fake film to throw people off their scent.

“The original idea with this movie was to shoot a fake movie called Alpha Cop, that was intentionally bad,” Reynolds explained. “I even had one of the posters made. It was about two guys who were sharing one brain and together they make the ultimate cop.”

He continued, “[The tagine was] two cops, one brain, all balls. It was meant to be kind of, like, horrible. Like 10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend and five minutes into the movie the Marvel logo would flip up and it would actually be Deadpool & Wolverine.”

However, the crew ultimately decided against filming the Marvel movie under another banner because “if you managed to get down to the last minute and it got blown, it would just be heartbreaking.”

Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t the first Marvel project to use sneaky tactics in order to preserve the secrets within their movies.

Famously, the cast of Avengers: Endgame were told they were attending a wedding at the end of the movie, only for the scene to be revealed as Iron Man’s funeral.

Marvel Studios is very proficient in making sure no one leaks major spoilers before they can be shown in theaters even when it comes to the fan level as #DontSpoilTheEndgame was trending way before the Avengers: Endgame came out.

However, as fun as it would’ve been to see Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and their team try to film Deadpool & Wolverine in secret, anything could’ve gone wrong from leaked set photos to an accidental slip during an interview.

