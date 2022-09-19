Ryan Gosling met with Marvel, but it wasn’t about Ghost Rider

Ryan Gosling has reportedly met with Marvel Studios regarding a role in the MCU – but it wasn’t about playing Ghost Rider.

Gosling recently returned in Netflix’s The Gray Man, having taken a short break after 2018’s First Man to spend more time with his family. Next year, he’ll also star alongside Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie.

The actor has never been averse to mainstream stuff – The Notebook, Crazy Stupid Love, and La La Land, for example – but he’s yet to take on the big-screen mantle of a superhero under the Marvel or DC umbrellas.

However, while Gosling expressed interest in playing Ghost Rider, Marvel seemingly has another role in mind.

Forget Ghost Rider, Ryan Gosling met with Marvel about Iron Fist

According to a new Tales from the Mod Queue post on Reddit, Ryan Gosling has already had a meeting with Marvel about taking on a role in the future of the MCU. She-Hulk has many fans thinking we’ll see Ghost Rider soon, but it doesn’t look like Gosling will be the one setting his skull alight.

Instead, Marvel “specifically discussed” the possibility of Ryan Gosling playing Iron Fist, earlier played by Finn Jones in the Netflix series. The studio has also met with Austin Butler, the post claims.

Netflix Ryan Gosling starred in The Gray Man.

“[Gosling] wants to star in a martial arts project and we are unsure if there’s a new Iron Fist project in development, if marvel wants him to take over the title role, or if he is playing a one-off villain, etc,” it adds.

So far, only two actors have reprised their roles from Marvel’s Netflix shows: Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. It’s unclear whether Krysten Ritter or Mike Colter will ever return as Jessica Jones and Luke Cage respectively, but it seems like Jones is out as Iron Fist.

The same Reddit post also teased more details about Marvel’s upcoming slate, including possible release dates for Spider-Man 4, Shang-Chi 2, and Deadpool 3.