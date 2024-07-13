Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial for the 2022 fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has been dismissed by a New Mexico judge on account of “concealed evidence.”

The dismissal occurred at an evidentiary hearing on Friday, July 12, where Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled that “critical evidence” had been concealed.

“The state has repeatedly made representations to defense and to the court that they were compliant with all their discovery obligations,” she said. “Despite their repeated representations, they have continued to fail to disclose critical evidence to the defendant.

“The state is highly culpable for its failure to provide discovery to the defendant,” she added, before concluding, “Dismissal with prejudice is warranted.”

When the ruling was announced, a tearful Baldwin could be seen hugging his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

The hearing had initially been called over a motion to dismiss bullets given to Santa Fe police in the weeks prior by ex-Arizona police officer Troy Teske, which had allegedly not been turned over to the defense.

Baldwin was being trialed for an involuntary manslaughter charge after the incident on the Rust set on October 21, 2021. When a Colt. 45 (which Baldwin was holding) fired off a live round during a rehearsal. The bullet fatally struck Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

The weapon had been called a “cold gun” by the armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, which usually confirms that the prop has no live rounds inside. Gutierrez Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in April 2024.

Baldwin also faced up to 18 months in state prison if found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, and maintained that although he cocked the hammer, he never pulled the trigger of the gun.

The judge’s ruling means that Baldwin cannot be recharged. According to Deadline, Gutierrez Reed’s lawyers are now planning to file a motion for her release following the ruling.

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey argued that the “concealed” ammunition was not related to the case, and that the evidence had not been hidden from Baldwin’s legal team.

“There is no reason to believe that the evidence that we discussed in court today was related to the set of Rust,” she said, before adding that she respected the judge’s decision.

