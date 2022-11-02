Russo Brothers tease eventual MCU return: “We’re always talking”

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

The Russo Brothers have provided an update on when, and if, they could make their big MCU return and helm another comic book movie.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is more diverse and unique than ever, fans still want to bring back some familiar faces to lead future MCU projects. In particular, the Marvel fanbase wants The Russo Brothers to come back and direct more movies.

The Russo Brothers are legendary throughout the MCU, with their films some of the biggest and best the film franchise has offered up. The duo had their first big Marvel success with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, a sequel that elevated the titular character to new heights in the live-action universe whilst also setting a precedent for a more grounded and established action style for the character.

The directors then went on to helm Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Endgame of course going on to become one of the biggest films of all time and a cinematic experience unlike any other. But when will they be returning to helm another major project?

When will the Russo Brothers come back to the MCU?

Marvel Avengers: Endgame quickly became one of the biggest movies ever.

In a recent interview with Variety, the pair reiterated what they always say when asked when and if they are coming back. “We’re always talking; we’d need to see what would work.” However, Joe Russo did confirm this time around that if they were to dip back into the MCU, it wouldn’t be for a while.

“We won’t be ready to do anything with Marvel until the end of the decade,” he says. As well as this, the duo reflected on the success of Endgame, explaining how even if they were to come back to the comic world – replicating a film on that scale and with that much success is near impossible.

“It will never happen again,” began Joe when discussing Avengers: Endgame. “That was an apex of that era of theatrical filmmaking. When we started AGBO, we already felt the winds shifting.”

The duo is yet to hint at what future MCU project they could work on. The Fantastic 4 and the X-Men are coming to the MCU, but would likely debut before the Russo Brothers would be ready. There are also lots of new characters on the way as well. When the pair do come back to the comic book franchise they will be spoilt for choice