Russo Brothers fuel MCU Secret Wars rumors

Sam Comrie . 22 minutes ago

Amid promotion for Netflix’s The Gray Man, Marvel directing duo the Russo Brothers have spoken about how they’d top Avengers: Endgame.

The MCU is at a crossroads right now. As the grand plan for a new era of Marvel movies has yet to reveal itself, many are wondering what the next grandiose event will be.

While Anthony and Joe Russo have been absent from the MCU since directing Avengers: Endgame, there is one storyline that fans have anticipated could be brought back. Could the Russo Brothers direct a Secret Wars movie?

Secret Wars for the MCU would be “incredibly ambitious”

As the Russo Brothers embark on the press tour for The Gray Man, the pair have been consistently asked whether they’d return to the MCU. Speaking to Deadline, Joe Russo expressed his admiration for Secret Wars: “Our love for Marvel is based on the books that we read as kids, the books that we fell in love with.”

“The one series that we adored growing up was Secret Wars. It’s incredibly ambitious,” Joe continued.

“It would be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame. But it’s a massive undertaking.”

The scope of adapting Secret Wars is a serious concern for the duo, especially after bringing the Infinity Saga to a close: “those two movies were very hard to make. So trying to imagine making another two movies even bigger than those two?”

The Russo Brothers haven’t offered any specifics as to whether they’d spoken with Marvel Studios, but if they were going to tackle Secret Wars, Joe Russo said “we’re going to have to sleep on that” first.

Secret Wars is one of the biggest storylines in Marvel history and fans have kept the Russo Brothers in association with it for a while. The filmmakers themselves previously stated they’d love to find a “new take” for the X-Men, who are also present in the Secret Wars narrative.