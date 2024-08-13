Was Russell Brand axed from Despicable Me? Controversy explained

Following his latest controversy and personality overhaul, Russell Brand is now in the headlines for an altogether different reason: Despicable Me 4.

Once a Hollywood star and progressive activist, Brand made a career u-turn so sharp it was visible in space, earning 6.85 million subscribers on YouTube where he’s mostly concerned with anti-woke, pro-Trump, conspiracy content.

Not too long after his shift, the comedian faced a number of sexual assault allegations as part of a journalistic investigation. By this point, Brand had cultivated a following with distrust towards the media, receiving support from the likes of Andrew Tate and Elon Musk.

While there’s been much discussion about the timing of Brand’s transformation, this week’s talks have turned to something far more innocent: Despicable Me. Warning: Some may find this content distressing.

Russell Brand was quietly replaced in Despicable Me

After voicing Dr Nefario in the past three Despicable Me movies, Brand was quietly replaced in the fourth installment.

Despicable Me 4, which landed in cinemas in July 2024, sees British comedian Romesh Ranganathan voicing the character instead.

The recast was made without announcement, while studio Illumination is yet to confirm why Brand was replaced.

A movie insider told The Sun, “It’s a shock Russell is no longer involved in the Despicable Me films because he’s been a fixture since the first film.

“Plus, there was little fanfare when Romesh took on the role, neither from Universal nor the comedian himself. It feels like film bosses just wanted to make a quick change without anybody really noticing.”

Brand’s controversies

Brand has faced several controversies over his career, the latest involving sexual assault and rape allegations against him.

Four women came forward as part of the Times and Channel 4’s investigation into the comedian, detailing allegations from between 2006 and 2013 in last year’s documentary Russell Brand: In Plain Sight.

As well as sexual assault, he was accused of coercive and controlling behavior, including from one woman who said she was just 16 years old while Brand was 31.

Further allegations surfaced after the release of the documentary, followed by an inquiry by the Metropolitan Police. No arrests have been made at the time of writing, while Brand himself has strongly denied the allegations.

It’s far from the only controversy he’s been involved in. Back in 2001, he was fired from his job on MTV after turning up to work dressed as Osama bin Laden on September 12 – the day after the terrorist attacks.

Then there was Sachsgate, the infamous 2008 scandal involving Brand and Jonathan Ross during The Russell Brand Show on BBC Radio 2.

The pair left a series of inappropriate prank phone calls to actor Andrew Sachs, including one in which Brand boasted about sleeping with Sachs’ granddaughter, Georgina Baillie.

Following a loud backlash to the incident, both men were suspended by the BBC, with Brand later resigning.

What is he up to now?

Brand is now mostly concerned with creating YouTube content, which, as said, has undergone a drastic transformation over the past couple of years.

His latest videos focus on figures such as Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk while taking shots at MSNBC and the “mainstream media.”

Some outlets have suggested his “right-wing transformation is complete” after Brand attended the Republican National Convention in July 2024, where Trump accepted his party’s presidential nomination.

Brand was dropped by his agent Tavistock Wood last year in the wake of the rape allegations. According to his website, he is still a comedian and now does “live shows weekdays over on Rumble.”

Instagram/@russellbrand Brand is a born-again Christian

As for where he’s situated, the latest reports state that he currently resides in Buckinghamshire with his wife Laura Brand, and their two children.

While Brand was once a Buddhist and focused on spiritual teachings from various religions, since his political u-turn he’s now a born-again Christian, having been baptized in London’s River Thames earlier this year.

The baptism itself drew criticism amid the allegations, with Anglican priest Michael Coren writing, “He denies the charges, arguing that while he ‘was very, very promiscuous’ he only had consensual relationships.

“It would therefore be absurd to expect him to admit guilt where he claims there is none. But whatever the legalities, he has clearly hurt people deeply.

“If he has apologized for it, I haven’t seen it. Nor have I witnessed any indication that he’s a changed man. What I have seen is Russell Brand focusing on Russell Brand.”

