Rurouni Kenshin: Everything we know about the 2023 reboot

Rurouni Kenshin reboot is all set for this summer, and it’s creating quite the buzz despite the controversies surrounding its creator. Here’s everything you need to know about the new anime adaptation of this Shonen classic.

Rurouni Kenshin manga is a Shonen classic series that debuted in 1994 in the Weekly Shonen Jump. It was adapted into an anime in 1996 while the manga was still publishing.

After so many sequels, side stories, and even live-action movies, fans are still eager for the original anime reboot that will retell the story of the great Battousai.

The bad publicity regarding the manga writer and illustrator Nobuhiro Watsuki’s possession of child pornography back in 2017 didn’t hinder the series’ progress.

When is Rurouni Kenshi likely to debut?

Crunchyroll

The series is all set to release in July 2023, though the date has yet to be finalized. It’s also unclear how many episodes the show will have. The original anime had 95 episodes, left incomplete and later adapted into a sequel.

The entire manga is 259 chapters, and considering its length, there’s a high chance that the series will be divided into several seasons. Although fans hope it will be a long-running series like its alternate version, looking back at the studio’s previous works, that’s highly unlikely.

Rurouni Kenshi reboot is being animated by LINDENFILMS studio, which is famous for creating Goblin Slayer, Tokyo Revengers, Cells at Work, the all-time classic Berserk, and many more.

Rurouni Kenshin 2023 Reboot: Is there a trailer?

Aniplex has released an official trailer for the new anime adaptation, which you can watch below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The trailer perfectly captures the protagonist’s past as Hitokiri Battousai and his present self as Kenshin Himura. It also features his confrontation with Kamiya Kaoru, the female protagonist. Viewers also get a glimpse of Sagara Sanosuke and Myoujin Yahiko, who are the major supporting characters in the series.

Rurouni Kenshi plot: What will happen in the new anime adaptation?

Crunchyroll

The story is set 10 years after the end of Bakumatsu, an era of war that saw the uprising of citizens against the Tokugawa shogunate. Hitokiri Battousai, a previously popular assassin, has been retired for a decade. He now lives a quiet life as Kenshin Himura.

However, despite the people’s efforts, peace is not easy to achieve in the new Meiji era. Random murders keep happening despite the swords being banned. The corrupt government ignores the cries of orphans of war veterans.

Kenshin works to improve the lives of others while being haunted by the guilt of killing countless people. He comes across Kaoru, the head of a small dojo, who a fake Battousai threatens. The story proceeds as they both struggle with the changing times and find new allies along the way.

Rurouni Kenshin can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | BRZRKR movie | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Invincible Season 2