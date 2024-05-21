When is Episode 21 of Running Man out? 2024 schedule explained

One of South Korea’s hit variety shows is getting increasingly popular with global fans who want an update on its release schedule and when Episode 21 will premiere of Running Man.

Running Man is a Korean staple on cable TV that originally began airing in 2010. It starred a steady cast of well-known celebrity hosts who competed in a race. Its main host has been comedian and TV personality Yoo Jae-suk.

But over time and its popularity, Running Man has become more of a reality-variety show complete with fun games and guest stars. It’s gone up against some of the best of the best, like The Return of Superman and The Masked Singer. But since its initial release, it’s aired over 700 episodes of pure fun.

With new episodes of Running Man releasing every week, it’s best to know everything about when Episode 21 will premiere.

Running Man: When is the next episode?

Episode 21 of Running Man is scheduled to release on May 26, 2024. You can check out the release schedule so far below:

Episode 686 – January 7, 2024

Episode 687 – January 14, 2024

Episode 688 – January 21, 2024

Episode 689 – January 28, 2024

Episode 690 – February 4, 2024

Episode 691 – February 11, 2024

Episode 692 – February 18, 2024

Episode 693 – February 25, 2024

Episode 694 – March 3, 2024

Episode 695 – March 10, 2024

Episode 696 – March 17, 2024

Episode 697 – March 24, 2024

Episode 698 – March 31, 2024

Episode 699 – April 7, 2024

Episode 700 – April 14, 2024

Episode 701 – April 21, 2024

Episode 702 – April 28, 2024

Episode 703 – May 5, 2024

Episode 704 – May 12, 2024

Episode 705 – May 19, 2024

Episode 706 – May 26, 2024

The new episodes of Running Man began airing on January 7, 2024, and have kept a consistent weekly schedule. Based on the prior episode releases, Running Man premieres a new episode every Monday.

Unlike other series, Running Man works based on episode count and not seasons. But for the sake of 2024, Running Man is set to release Episode 21 (Episode 706). When it comes to its release time, Soompi reported back in 2022 the variety show changed its time slot to 6:20pm KST.

Running Man: How many episodes will there be?

Per the release schedule, Running Man will release a total of 51 episodes in 2024.

The series is scheduled to end its 2024 run with episode 737, which is expected to release on December 29, 2024. For now, the episode titles and guest stars have not been announced, as Running Man releases the information every week.

When it comes to watching the variety series, there are a few options. If unable to watch it on Korean cable television, Viki releases the new episodes of Running Man on the same schedule. It’s released newer episodes like guest star Byeon Woo-seok from Lovely Runner.

Episodes are also released on Amazon Prime Video and fans can try to subscribe to Kocowa, a popular streaming service out of Korea.

While waiting for Running Man episodes, you can check out Netflix’s 2024 K-drama lineup, details on The Devil’s Plan Season 2, and the most anticipated K-dramas of the year.