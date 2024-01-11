Rotten Tomatoes reveals best reviewed movies and TV shows of 2023

Rotten Tomatoes has handed out its ‘Golden Tomato’ awards, meaning we now know the best reviewed movies and shows of 2023, according to the aggregating website.

We’re slap-bang in the middle of awards season, meaning nominations are coming thick and fast, as are the star-studded ceremonies.

This week it was the turn of the Golden Globes, with Oppenheimer sweeping the film categories, and Succession doing the same in television.

And now its the turn of Rotten Tomatoes, which announced the year’s best via critical consensus.

Rotten Tomatoes reveals best reviewed movies and shows of 2023

Every year, Rotten Tomatoes awards the Golden Tomato to the best reviewed movies and shows – here are the 2023 winners:

Best Movie: Oppenheimer.

Runners-Up: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Killers of the Flower Moon, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Barbie.

Best Wide Release Movie: Oppenheimer.

Runners-Up: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Killers of the Flower Moon, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Barbie.

Best Limited Release Movie: Blackberry.

Runners-Up: Anatomy of a Fall, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, May December, Fallen Leaves.

Best TV Series: Succession Season 4.

Runners-Up: The Last of Us Season 1, The Bear Season 2, Poker Face Season 1, Invincible Season 2.

Best New Series: The Last of Us Season 1.

Runners-Up: Poker Face Season 1, Beef Season 1, Drops of God Season 1, Extraordinary Season 1.

Best Returning Series: Succession Season 4.

Runners-Up: The Bear Season 2, Reservation Dogs Season 3, Invincible Season 2, Reacher Season 2.

Best Mini-Series: Fellow Travelers.

Runners-Up: A Small Light, The Fall of the House of Usher, A Murder at the End of the World, Swarm.

Meaning that – much like the Golden Globes – Oppenheimer and Succession sweep the board.

Best reviewed movies and shows by genre

Breaking movies and shows down into genres, these are the winners:

MOVIES

Best Action-Adventure Movie: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Best Animated Movie: Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse.

Best Comedy Movie: Barbie.

Best Documentary Movie: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Best Drama Movie: Oppenheimer.

Best Horror Movie: M3GAN.

Best International Movie: Talk to Me.

Best Musical Movie: Taylor Swift The Eras Tour.

Best Mystery-Thriller Movie: Anatomy of a Fall.

Best Romance Movie: Past Lives.

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Best Sports Movie: Air.

Best Superhero Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

TV

Best Animated Series: Invincible Season 2.

Best Comedy Series: Reservation Dogs Season 3.

Best Docuseries: Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York.

Best Drama Series: Succession Season 4.

Best Horror Series: The Last of Us Season 1.

Best Mystery-Thriller Series: Poker Face Season 1.

Best Romance Series: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Season 1.

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series: Foundation Season 2.

