Rosario Dawson leaks The Punisher reboot, hints at potential return of Jon Bernthal

Rosario Dawson may have just accidentally confirmed that The Punisher will be rejoining the MCU and teased that Jon Bernthal will be reprising his role in the reboot.

Rosario Dawson was speaking at a panel at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo this past weekend. When discussing her role in the MCU, Dawson let it slip that a reboot of The Punisher is going ahead and that it will be bringing back a key member of the original cast.

Before Disney +, Netflix was the place to be for those who wanted to enjoy TV adaptations of their favorite Marvel characters. In this universe, Dawson played Claire Temple, who many viewed as being a slightly altered version of the well-known Marvel character the Night Nurse.

She appeared in almost every Netflix Marvel show, including Luke Cage, Daredevil, and The Defenders.

When Marvel bought back the rights to these characters, their Netflix shows were all canceled. However, it appears that Marvel is now planning on bringing many of these characters back, including none other than The Punisher.

During the Panel, Dawson initially stated that she “found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again.” She then added her desire to be a part of this reboot, calling it a “second chance” given that “it was the only one of the shows that I wasn’t in.”

After this, she then added, “I love Jon Bernthal so let’s all make it happen collectively, guys.” Bernthal portrayed the titular character in the Netflix adaptation and won over the hearts of fans and critics for his commitment to the character.

Prior to the role, the actor was best known for his portrayal of Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead. Since then he has gone on to star in Wolf of Walk Street, Baby Driver, and many more critically acclaimed films. Dawson’s potential reveal that he will be reprising his role in the MCU is a big win for fans of the Netflix show, should it hold true.

Charlie Cox has already made his debut in the MCU and will be donning the Daredevil suit again in the upcoming She-Hulk show. It has also been reported that Krysten Ritter will be coming back as Jessica Jones and will be appearing in the Marvel TV Show Echo.

If Jon Bernthal does come back as The Punisher in a reboot, then almost all of the actors who portrayed the character for Netflix will be integrated into the MCU.

Marvel executives are yet to confirm Dawson’s comments, however, so take this intel with a grain of salt for now. For all the latest MCU news and rumors, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.