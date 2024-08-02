Streaming service’s “horror movies for kids” section is filled with terrifying films

Looking for some family flicks to watch this weekend? You might want to stay away from Roku’s “horror movies for kids” section (unless you want to traumatize your children).

Horror movies and children generally don’t mix for obvious reasons – death, gore, frights, and explicit content are not suitable for younger viewers.

There are exceptions, of course – Wednesday, for example, falls into the genre while still being kid-friendly. Many Tim Burton films are the same, as is the ‘90s fave, Goosebumps.

It looks like Roku didn’t get the memo. The streaming service hub features a category named “Kids’ Horror Movies,” except they are anything but.

First up is All Hallows’ Eve, Damien Leone’s debut of his horrifying, homicidal killer, Art the Clown. But this isn’t the only spooky flick that’d land your kids in therapy.

There’s also The Conjuring, Jeepers Creepers, Smile, Orphan, IT, and Texas Chainsaw. We can all likely agree these titles are not fun for all the family.

After noticing this bizarre category, one Roku user took to Reddit to write, “These are most definitely NOT kid’s horror movies Roku…

“There were maybe only four (not shown in my pictures obviously) movies listed that could be considered kid-friendly horror.”

One responded, “I think/hope they meant horror films that feature and involve children. If not, it’s time for them to earn some therapy bills.”

But this simply isn’t true, as many of those shown in the screenshots do not fit this description. And, as another Redditor pointed out, “That’s a weird category itself.”

A third quipped, “I put these on for my three-year-old in his room on a big projector every night, I think he really loves them because he’s always screaming and crying with joy.”

And another joked, “But look, it’s a funny clown, a tree with a swing for our head, and someone who is playing hide and seek!”

“Ah, All Hallows’ Eve, one of the finest children’s films,” said a fifth. “Seriously wtf, I mean that would go beyond giving kids nightmares, you’d be looking at a few years worth of therapy.”

In short, if you have kids and they’re watching TV and films via Roku, be sure to avoid this category unless you want to give them nightmares.

In short, if you have kids and they're watching TV and films via Roku, be sure to avoid this category unless you want to give them nightmares.