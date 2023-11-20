Robert Pattinson’s baby announcement inspires hilarious Twilight connections

Robert Pattinson recently revealed he was going to have a baby and now Twilight fans are making a ton of jokes about it.

Robert Pattinson, best known for his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise, recently revealed he’s having a baby with musician Suki Waterhouse.

Fans were unsurprisingly happy for the couple as this marks the couple’s first child together, but fans also started to make jokes about the bundle of joy.

Article continues after ad

Pattinson’s Twilight character famously had one of the most talked about babies in cinema history, so Twilight fans were more than eager to connect both events together.

Article continues after ad

Twilight fans joke connects Pattinson’s baby to franchise lore

When the news broke that Pattinson and Waterhouse were having their first baby, Twilight fans took to Twitter to make a ton of jokes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the last book/movie of the franchise, Edward Cullen (Pattinson) had a half-human, half-vampire with his wife Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart). Once the baby, Renesmee, was born, Bella’s werewolf friend/second love interest Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) imprinted on her, meaning he was bound to love and protect her forever.

Article continues after ad

That piece of lore never sat right with the majority of the Twilight fandom as Jacob was a full adult when he “fell in love” with Renesmee, a mere baby, and have questioned author Stephenie Meyer on her decision to include that in her story.

Article continues after ad

So naturally, when Pattinson’s baby news was announced, Twilight fans jumped into making the funniest jokes about his future child.

To check out more of Dexerto’s TV and movie coverage, click here.