Robert Pattinson ‘met with Kevin Feige for MCU role’ but it’s obvious who he’d play

Robert Pattinson reportedly met with Marvel boss Kevin Feige to discuss a potential role in the MCU – but, if it does happen, don’t expect him to stick around for long.

At some point or another, it feels like everyone has had a meeting with Feige. Ryan Gosling is believed to have spoken to him about playing Ghost Rider (the chances of that happening are slim), he’s had multiple conversations with Keanu Reeves, and Meryl Streep was hinted to be joining the MCU earlier this year.

Now, according to insider Daniel Richtman, Pattinson has sat down with the franchise’s chief to discuss a possible role.

Whether or not it’ll happen remains to be seen, but one thing seems obvious (at least to me): he wouldn’t appear in more than one project.

If Robert Pattinson joins the MCU, it’ll be a villain role

Warner Bros

There’s been no indication of what character Pattinson would play, but it’d most likely be a one-and-done villain rather than a recurring role in the MCU.

The reason is simple: he is busy. He’s already attached to one major superhero role, with The Batman 2 finally starting shooting next year.

He’s also joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s next movie with Tom Holland, he’s currently filming The Drama with Zendaya, and next year he’ll star in Die, My Love with Jennifer Lawrence.

In other words, nobody would expect Pattinson to sign a multi-movie/TV show contract with Marvel at this point in his career, as he clearly enjoys being flexible with his choices.

It could also complete the trifecta of Batman actors playing villains in MCU movies; Michael Keaton played the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Christian Bale portrayed Gorr the God Butcher.

The question is, who could Pattinson play? Among the many suggestions online, there’s one that’s been echoed by a few fans: Dracula, meaning he could appear in the MCU’s beleaguered Blade movie.

“Robert Pattinson as Dracula would be so peak,” one user wrote. “Robert Pattinson as Dracula in the MCU? He’s got experience as a vampire,” another posted.

Interestingly, Pattinson was earlier attached to star as Dracula for Chloé Zhao, reportedly a sci-fi Western spin on the classic story.

Other fans are convinced he’d play Molecule Man, which would put him in the firing line of the Fantastic Four. Either way, it’d be an exciting casting coup for Feige, and I’ll keep my eyes peeled for more information.

