Robert Downey Jr confirmed to return as Iron Man, but there’s a catch

Robert Downey Jr. is suiting up once again to play Tony Stark alongside his Doctor Doom debut, but it’s not going to be in a new movie.

Unfortunately, we’re not getting a Tony Stark-Doctor Doom duel role. (Not yet, anyway!) At D23, Marvel unleashed multiple announcements surrounding their slate of upcoming movies and TV shows. They also revealed some news about the Disney Parks, too, which leads to Robert Downey Jr.‘s comeback.

As revealed during the Disney Experiences Showcase, Disneyland’s Avengers Campus will be getting a new attraction called Stark Flight Lab.

The new ride will feature Downey as Tony Stark once again, though the exact details as to how he’ll be included are unconfirmed at the time of writing.

“With the just announced Stark Flight Lab, you’re going to sit in two-person pods and deploy to a test station,” the description for Stark Flight Lab says. “Then a robot arm grabs your pod and starts whirling you around in a simulated flight.”

This news comes not long after the 2024 SDCC blew the doors off Hall H with the announcement that Downey would be returning to the MCU. Not as Tony Stark, but as the newest supervillain on the block, Doctor Doom.

Given how Tony Stark met his emotional demise during Avengers: Endgame in 2019, this news was met with mixed reactions, to say the least.

Now, fans will have to reckon with the fact that not only will Downey be stepping into a new mask, but he’ll also be coming back from the Marvel movie grave to reprise the role in a new attraction.

At the time of writing, there’s no opening date for Stark Flight Lab, though construction is said to begin in 2025.

