Robert Downey Jr’s eye-watering Doctor Doom salary marks biggest MCU payday ever

Returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom might be an unexpected move for Robert Downey Jr., but his eye-watering paycheck might have made the choice a little clearer.

Getting the biggest MCU star back in the saddle to play the most infamous supervillains of all time is something of a hat-trick for Marvel. Needless to say, fans haven’t stopped talking about it since the news erupted within the walls of Hall H at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con.

The reaction has been divided, with many split between whether the casting decision is a genius move or a desperate grab for relevancy. Either way, one thing’s for sure: Marvel has spent a lot of money on making this happen.

As reported by Variety, Robert Downey Jr. is set to earn more than $80 million to star as Doom in the upcoming Marvel movies, now titled Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

His deal is also set to include other perks, such as “private jet travel, dedicated security, and a whole trailer encampment.”

Anthony and Joe Russo, who will also return to the MCU to direct the two new movies, will be earning $80 million from the deal, with Downey reportedly earning “significantly more” than this already eye-watering sum.

Sources say that Downey is most certainly the highest-paid person in the MCU, having earned between $500-$600 million across his four Avengers movies, three Iron Man solo movies, and continued cameos throughout the on-screen universe.

Other sources claim that Downey’s main condition for returning to the superhero movie fold was for the Russo Brothers to return as well. Considering how the Russo’s two previous Avengers movies (Infinity War and Endgame) earned around $4.851 billion combined, that seems like a reasonable request.

