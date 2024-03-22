Where is the Road House cast now?

Road House, Patrick Swayze’s hit 1989 movie, has been remade with Jake Gyllenhall taking up the mantle in 2024 as Dalton — but where’s the original cast now?

In the remake, he becomes the lead bouncer for a roadhouse bar in the Florida Keys, called upon to protect it from unruly customers and local thugs. Elwood Dalton is no ordinary man as an ex-UFC fighter trying to outrun his past and keep his anger in check.

The original 1989 movie is a cult classic, with Patrick Swayze first portraying Dalton, a professional bouncer haunted by his past. He too gets asked to help turn around a worn-down, seedy bar and runs into some local trouble.

Article continues after ad

With the new Road House streaming on Prime Video now, you may be wondering what happened to the cast of the original movie and where they are now.

Patrick Swayze

United Artists

Road House star Patrick Swayze died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57 in 2009. The actor gained fame for his roles as Jed Eckert in Red Dawn and ’80s classic Dirty Dancing as Johnny Castle. The latter blockbuster cemented him as the heartthrob of his generation.

Article continues after ad

After Road House, he starred in two back-to-back hit movies. Swayze played Sam Wheat alongside Demi Moore in Ghost in 1990. In 1991, he played the role of Bhodi in Point Break alongside Keanu Reeves.

Article continues after ad

Notably, he played a drag queen in 1995’s To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. His final film performance came in 2009’s Powder Blue, as well as his role in TV series The Beast.

Kelly Lynch

United Artists

Kelly Lynch starred alongside Patrick Swayze as Dr. Elizabeth “Doc” Clay, his love interest. She’s currently married to producer and writer Mitch Glazer. Road House was one of the earliest movies in her career, coming after an appearance in Cocktail the year prior.

Shortly after starring in Road House, she also played Dianne in Drugstore Cowboy. Some would remember her supporting role in Charlie’s Angels as Vivian Wood. One of her last big screen roles was in 2015’s Kelper’s Dream, and she also had an uncredited role in 2020’s On The Rocks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When it comes to TV, she starred as Angie Bindlebeep in Fatherhood and had a recurring role as Laurel Cooper in 90210. Lynch also played the main role of Deborah Hartsfield in the crime drama Mr. Mercedes.

Sam Elliott

United Artists

Sam Elliot played the role of an aging bouncer and Dalton’s mentor Wade Garrett. The award-winning actor is known for starring in Western movies and other films and TV shows, such as Conogher, Tombstone, Gettysburg, and The Big Lebowski. He also appeared in Hulk and Ghost Rider.

One of his latest roles was in Lady and the Tramp voicing Trusty. In 2021, he played the main role of Shea Brennan in the Taylor Sheridan Western miniseries 1883. The actor also played Perry in the series MacGruber.

Article continues after ad

He’s been married to Katharine Ross since 1984, and they share a daughter, Cleo.

Ben Gazzara

United Artists

Ben Gazarra also appeared in the Road House cast as crime boss Brad Wesley. The actor died of pancreatic cancer in 2012 in New York.

Article continues after ad

After his role in Road House, he starred in movie hits like The Spanish Prisoner, The Big Lebowski, Summer of Sam, and The Thomas Crown Affair. One of his last American roles was in the 2009 movie 13. In his earlier years, he was a known collaborator with John Cassavetes, starring in the likes of Husbands, The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, and Opening Night.

Article continues after ad

Besides Hollywood, Gazzara had an impressive international career with 2011’s Ristabbànna being his last big-screen role. The actor also had an extensive TV career even appearing in Law & Order: SVU, with his last role being Pupetta: Il coraggio e la passion in 2013.

Kevin Tighe

United Artists

Kevin Tighe starred as Frank Tillman in the Road House cast, the owner of the Double Deuce who hires Dalton. After the movie, the actor continued to appear in well-known movies like 1992’s School Ties. One of his well-known roles was in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape as Kenneth “Ken” Carver.

Article continues after ad

One of his last on-screen roles was in 2009’s slasher remake My Bloody Valentine. He’s also credited for I Am I in 2014. When it comes to TV series, he played Victor “Vic” Kandinsky in the miniseries Rose Red.

Article continues after ad

Red West

United Artists

Red West played Red Webster in the 1989 Road House cast and died from an aortic aneurysm on July 18, 2017, at the age of 81. After the movie, he appeared in movies like Raw Nerve and Natural Born Killers. In 1998, he played the role of Paulsen in the horror sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

He also appeared in the 2006 movie Glory Road and later Goodbye Solo and At Any Price. His last movie was 2013’s I am I, but he also appeared in shows like Salem and Law & Order: SVU in the 2010s.

Jeff Healey

United Artists

Jeff Healey, the blind musician who played in the Double Deuce’s cage in Road House, died on March 2, 2008, from sarcoma. Healey was well known for his music career as a blues, rock, and jazz singer, guitarist, and songwriter. Road House was his first and last acting role, playing Cody.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sunshine Parker

United Artists

Sunshine Parker died on February 17, 1999, from pneumonia at the age of 71. Road House was one of his most popular roles as the character Emmett, and he later played Edgar Deems in the monster comedy-horror Tremors.

After Road House, he starred in the TV series The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr., with his final screen appearance in 1994’s Love Street.

Marshall Teague

United Artists

Starring as Jimmy Reno in Road House, Marshall Teague was also known for the 1990s science-fiction series Babylon 5 as Ta’Lon. He also appeared in Michael Bay’s The Rock and Armageddon, as well as Lt. Black Jack Pershing in Rough Riders.

Article continues after ad

Teague has a long list of on-screen appearances from TV to movies. From 2006 to 2011, he played the role of John Aroldi in the popular football drama Friday Night Lights. In 2015, he appeared in American Crime with his last known role as Col. Crane in 2016’s Amerigeddon.

Rowdy Herrington

IMDb

Rowdy Herrington was the director of Road House and went on to direct other well-known works. In 1992, he directed Cuba Gooding Jr’s Gladiator, as well as Striking Distance in 1993 with Bruce Willis. His other works include A Murder of Crows, The Stickup, I Witness, and Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius. He’s also currently working as a writer for the American drama Blood Knot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more details on Road House, you can check out its official soundtrack, what happens in the post-credit scene, and how to watch the 2024 movie.