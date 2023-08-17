Riverdale fans convinced Lili Reinhart and cast “hate” the show

Riverdale is reaching its end, so now fans think that the cast is finally revealing how much they hate the show.

Love it or hate it, Riverdale, the drama-mystery series that brought Archie Comics characters to life in variously wacky ways, has certainly made a name for itself in pop culture.

Now, the popular CW series is finally coming to an end, with its seventh season being its last – and it’s certain to go out with a bang. We’re enjoying the season so far, and you can read our review of the first three episodes here.

However, according to recent comments by Riverdale stars, fans are now thinking that the cast actually hated their time on the show.

Riverdale actors address the show’s mixed reception

In a cast interview with Variety, the main members of Riverdale’s cast discussed the show as a whole, since it’s now only one episode away from being over.

As stated by lead KJ Apa, “I spent so many pivotal years on it and had to navigate through lots of big changes while the show was the only really consistent thing in my life. There’s a part of my identity that I want to get back that I don’t really feel connected to.”

Madeline Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom, added: “We’re the only people who understand what we’re going through.” Though it seems clear that Riverdale was not her dream job, calling it just “A way to get me out of my restaurant hosting job.”

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica, made a note of the “outlandish” dialogue she was forced to say, “I had this long line, and I remember I was like, “I fucking hate this!” I couldn’t get it, and it was so complicated, but now it’s my little party trick.”

Lili Reinhart, who play’s Betty, made comments which are arguably the most revealing, as she explains a lot of the negatives about working on Riverdale, “I think it’s important to acknowledge that our show is made fun of a lot. People see clips taken out of context. By 2019, “Riverdale Cringe” videos had become a genre online, be they TikTok reactions to particularly funny lines of dialogue or YouTube compilations of strange moments from the show, and are like, “What? I thought this was about teenagers.” And we thought so as well – in season one.

“But it’s really not been easy to feel that you’re the butt of a joke. We all want to be actors; we’re passionate about what we do. So when the absurdity of our show became a talking point, it was difficult. We can all be happy that we had a fucking consistent job for seven years. I could speak for probably all of us: We will never again do something that’s 100-plus episodes.”

Fans respond to cast comments

Now, it’s understandable for any actor to not find their working experience perfect. However, these comments have led fans to believe that the Riverdale cast actually hated being on the show.

The fans even took to Twitter to discuss these beliefs, so check out their responses below:

Now, in the interview Reinhart also defends the show, stating that its ridiculousness is the point: “That’s the whole point. When we’re doing our table reads and something ridiculous happens, Roberto [the showrunner] is laughing because he understands the absurdity and the campiness.”

And whether or not the cast or fans legitimately enjoy the experience of Riverdale, we can agree that Riverdale is the perfect show to love to hate.

Riverdale Season 7 is currently releasing on the CW. Find out when and where you can watch it here.