Rivals producer promises “bigger, better, bolder” Season 2

Work is already underway on Season 2 of Rivals, and the showrunner is promising something “bigger, better, bolder, [and] stronger,” than Season 1.

Rivals took the world by storm when it launched on Hulu and Disney+ in October, the show’s combination of sex and drama turning it into a massive hit for the streamer.

Based on the 1988 book of the same name by Jilly Cooper, the star-studded cast included David Tennant, Danny Dyer, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parksinson, Emily Atack, and Alex Hassall.

Season 2 was announced soon after Season 1 aired, and showrunner Dominic Treadwell-Collins has been dropping hints about what’s ahead.

Work has already started on Rivals Season 2

“I’ve got the ghost of season one on my shoulders,” Treadwell-Collins tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m writing as someone who’s a type A overachiever. That’s a challenge to have. So looking ahead to season two, it’s bigger, better, bolder, stronger. We know we want to keep coming back with the show.

“We’ve already started working on scripts. We’re laying down little Easter eggs for the viewers. We’re being really rigorous. But what’s great is the team are fans. We watch telly, we are the audience, so we’re going to be harder on ourselves than the audience ever will.”

In the same interview, Treadwell-Collins also makes the bold claim that Rivals is aiding viewers’ sex lives, and even helping them to get pregnant. “It’s become a show that people are watching together,” he tells THR. “I’ve had messages from friends saying it spiced up their sex life — they reckon the British and American birthrate is going to go up as a result of this show.”

