Rings of Power’s Gandalf star wants crossover in Lord of the Rings movies

Daniel Weyman is Gandalf, and after Rings of Power Season 2 finale’s big reveal, he’s keen to play Lord of the Rings’ most iconic wizard on the big screen.

Here’s the thing about Rings of Power: while it may not have the right to The Silmarillion or Tolkien’s other writings, we know how it’ll end. Sauron has to forge the One Ring, Númenor will fall, and the Dark Lord will be defeated (sort of) during the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.

However, the Stranger has been the show’s biggest mystery since he was introduced in Season 1. He was the subject of countless theories; some thought he was Sauron, and others were convinced he was a Blue Wizard or maybe even Saruman.

Well, I was right all along: he’s Gandalf! In the closing scenes of Season 2 Episode 8, he finds his staff, realizes his true name, and sings into the night with Tom Bombadil. It’s magic.

Daniel Weyman hasn’t met Ian McKellen

In an interview with Dexerto before the finale’s release, Weyman was clearly relieved he could talk about his big secret. “I think one of the things for me is the joy of being able to talk about it, having known for nearly a year and a bit since we filmed the name scene,” he said.

“That’s quite a long stretch. I’m really looking forward to finally getting out there.”

Prime Video/Warner Bros.

Of course, the stature of the role isn’t lost on him. Some would say the part belongs to Sir Ian McKellen, who’s played Gandalf since 2001’s Fellowship of the Ring and has plans to return for The Hunt for Gollum. He even (playfully) said he doesn’t like the idea of anybody else playing him.

Their “paths haven’t crossed”, Weyman said, but he “loves the fact that we’ve both had the same sort of source material.”

“Our Gandalfs are different, they’re thousands of years apart. But one of the great things about any role in this show or anything to do with Tolkien is that you can keep going back to the books and those books, certainly for Gandalf, you have this wonderful warmth.

“I think that resonates through the heart of it. So that’s one of the things I loved most about it.”

Will Daniel Weyman’s Gandalf appear in Lord of the Rings movies?

Rings of Power isn’t connected to Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies. That doesn’t mean some sort of crossover is completely out of the question; after all, the series hired the same man who designed the Balrog in Fellowship, and McKellen is 85 years old. If he retires, Weyman could be on deck.

Prime Video

“I think one of the really fun things about not only playing a wizard to start with, but then being told that he’s going to be called Gandalf by the others, is sort of living out your childhood dream,” the star explained.

“I remember being a kid and just loving the idea of magic. Still now when I see a magician or somebody that does great illusion stuff, I’m so wowed by it. So the idea of being able to sort of channel energy between the skies and the earth and be a conduit for universal power… I can’t quite believe my luck, really.”

Weyman said he’d “love to play” Gandalf in a movie. “I mean, I love the Stranger. What he learned about himself before he landed in Middle-earth is all to play for. He hasn’t got a lot of that knowledge back yet, but I think that’ll be fun to find,” he theorized.

“I love the character. And I would happily play it anywhere, anytime.”

