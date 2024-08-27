Rings of Power stars promise “huge, messy” Season 2 battle that rivals Game of Thrones

Rings of Power Season 2 will culminate in the show’s biggest event to date: the Seige of Eregion, a “massive” battle stretching across multiple episodes.

Before Game of Thrones transformed television with Blackwater Bay, the Battle of the Bastards, and Jon Snow’s clash with the White Walkers in Hardhome, Lord of the Rings was the gold standard of on-screen battles.

It is an embarrassment of spine-tingling, iconic, violent riches; Helm’s Deep, the Battle of Osgiliath, and the double helping of the Pelennor Fields and Black Gate scraps in Return of the King, to name a few.

Armed with a purported $1 billion budget across its first two seasons, Rings of Power is finally living up to its franchise’s legacy with one of the biggest battles in TV history: the Siege of Eregion.

Considering how the series tinkered with Tolkien’s lore (a big complaint about Season 1), we don’t know exactly how it’ll go down in Rings of Power Season 2 – but expect lots of sword-slashing, catapulting, and destruction between Elves and Orcs (and Sauron will be kicking about too).

Speaking to Dexerto, Sam Hazeldine (who took over as Adar from Joseph Mawle) hyped up the “absolutely huge battle… multi-episode, with so many other things happening concurrently.”

“The battle itself is massive, and it’s really difficult as well as it’s not just good against evil. There are Elves in Eregion… in order to fight Sauron, the Elves need to potentially figure out a strategy to get together [with Adar].

“But it’s not as simple as that, because there are Elves in Eregion and we don’t want to attack them… but Sauron is there. It’s chaos, it’s really messy.”

Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel, said she’s “really excited to see it… the set pieces we were getting to do in these enormous sets, they were incredible. But just for our human eyes, I can’t wait to see what we’ve done.”

In Amazon’s words, “not everyone makes it out alive” from the clash at Eregion. “The banners are raised, and the devastating war against Sauron is just beginning,” it added.

In her interview with Dexerto, Clark also addressed the Elf that isn’t in the room: her husband Celeborn.

Before it premieres, make sure you know when Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 1 is coming out, and check out our guides on Morgoth’s origins and powers, Rhûn, and the three Elven rings.