Rings of Power star’s terrifying horror movie with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is on Prime Video now

Before the endless lore of Rings of Power, there was a devout nurse intent on saving a dying soul. If you’re up for tonal whiplash, both are on Prime Video.

Rings of Power Season 2 has dropped its first three episodes, and Lord of the Rings’ lore (say that three times fast) continues to expand. The role of Galadriel has passed down from Cate Blanchett to Morfydd Clark… who’s better known for her work in a completely different genre.

Alongside the new horror movie Starve Acre that comes out in the UK on September 6, the actress got her first big break in Saint Maud, directed by Love Lies Bleeding mastermind Rose Glass. Released in 2019, the movie follows Clark as the devout nurse Maud, who tries to convert a patient’s dying soul by any means necessary.

If you’re feeling impatient waiting for the next Rings of Power episodes to be released, you’re in luck – Saint Maud can also be found on Prime Video, and it’s streaming now. With a near-perfect score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, you don’t just have to take our word for it.

Olly Richards at Sunday Times described the film as, “The sort of horror that makes you feel indescribably uneasy for quite a while after,” while Christopher Cross at Tilt Magazine agreed, “Chilling in its depiction of religious fanaticism and the lengths one will go to for redemption, Saint Maud is one of the most assured horror debuts in recent memory.”

“Clark gives a stunning performance, reminiscent of Sissy Spacek in Carrie,” agreed Margot Harrison of Seven Days.

But don’t just take the critics’ word for it. Over on Reddit, one horror fan posted, “Saint Maud (2019) is a great movie to watch.

“Apart from talking about the beauty of the film, the jump scares, and all that, I really want to focus on the story, which took it from just another average horror film to something truly worth watching.

“To find yourself facing this huge, cruel world with all its suffering, the idea of God becomes necessary for some, as the film shows and as we see in real life.”

“It’s pretty impressive that they could make the whole movie brilliant with just one 1 second scene. Might be the best second in movie history,” another summed up.

Both Rings of Power and Saint Maud are streaming on Prime Video now. If you’ve watched the first three episodes of Season 2, check out our recaps of Rings of Power Episode 1, Episode 2, and Episode 3. You can also check out the best horror movies on Prime.