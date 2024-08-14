Rings of Power Season 2 trailer confirms huge Second Age battle with Sauron

Rings of Power Season 2 is set to feature one of the most significant battles in Lord of the Rings history, a “dark and violent” conflict that starts the War of the Elves and Sauron.

Season 1 had great set pieces; the opening episode’s peek at the grim, terrifying warfare that closed the First Age, Galadriel slaying the troll, and the Stranger (*cough* Gandalf *cough*) dispatching the Servants, to name a few.

However, excluding Galadriel leading the Númenóreans to defend the Southlands (now charred, cloudy, and transformed into Mordor), there wasn’t really a big battle.

Rings of Power Season 2 has answered fans’ demands in that regard. The new trailer reveals a huge battle: the Siege of Eregion.

The trailer opens with Orcs marching on a huge building in the distance (it looks a bit like Minas Tirith, but it doesn’t exist yet in the timeline). Elrond fighting Orcs was the first clue, Sauron dodging multiple explosions was the next, and we also see a glimpse of Adar screaming, “Kill them all!” after teasing a team-up with the Elves.

Amazon has since confirmed that the Siege of Eregion is the centerpiece battle of the second season. “Not everyone makes it out alive. The banners are raised, and the devastating war against Sauron is just beginning,” the streamer has teased.

We won’t get into any specific spoilers, but we’ll say this: it involves almost everyone, it’ll last two episodes, and according to director Charlotte Brändström’s interview with Empire, it’ll be “10 times bigger” than anything we saw in Season 1. “It’s really the battle of the darkness against the light, with some very dark and quite violent moments,” she said.

The official synopsis reads: “Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.

“Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity.

“Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots – as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.”

Rings of Power Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on August 29. In the meantime, find out what we know about Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim and check out other TV shows streaming this month.