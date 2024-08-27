Who has been recast for Rings of Power Season 2? New Adar & Sauron actors explained

Rings of Power has recast one of Season 1’s biggest antagonists ahead of the second season’s premiere on Thursday, 29 August 2024.

The Lord of the Rings series has tweaked the Rings of Power cast following what was reportedly a decision made by one actor.

You’ll see a new face in Rings of Power Season 2, among the brand-new characters added to the show as the story develops.

Although an out-of-the-blue change like this might sound dramatic, there were no big blow-ups behind the scenes that we know about, so what went down?

Adar was recast because Mawle left the series

Sam Hazeldine replaces Joseph Mawle as Adar in The Rings of Power Season 2. The latter exited to “explore new characters and worlds.”

His full statement shared on X reads, “I loved my time exploring Middle-earth and diving into Tolkien’s mythology. I’m so honored that the character was liked. He cared deeply about telling you his story. Though as an actor it remains my wish, my job description is to explore new characters and worlds. Wishing all the best to the cast and crew for S2, I’ll be cheering you on from the sidelines.”

Adar is an original character created for Amazon Studio’s adaptation. His role was a villainous one in Season 1, though he was not aligned with Sauron.

Hazeldine takes over for Season 2

Hazeldine will assume the role in Season 2 and going forward. The British actor has appeared in projects like Peaky Blinders, The Last Duel, and The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

He told Entertainment Weekly, “For me, the appeal was that he’s a dark character, but he doesn’t see himself as a villain. He’s just trying to protect his children, the Uruk.

“So he’s doing what he feels he has to do to save them from the genocide, whether that would be from Sauron, who sees them as cannon fodder, or from the elves.”

The actor continued, “At the beginning of the season, Adar is kind of in an existential crisis because he doesn’t really know what to do next. Sure, they’re going to have to deal with various attacks, but he’s finished what he set out to do.

“He took on the responsibility of caring for these children of his and finding them a home, and now he’s done that. This sets up his call to adventure in Season 2.”

Interestingly, Hazeldine and Mawle know each other outside of the series, “I worked with him years ago. I think he’s a fantastic actor, and I really loved what he did in the first season,” he said.

“So it was actually a pleasure to take the baton from him. Obviously we don’t look the same, but the character is instantly recognizable.”

Has Sauron been recast?

Sauron has not been recast for Season 2. Jack Lowden briefly plays a younger version of the Dark Lord.

Charlie Vickers explains Sauron’s shapeshifting in this behind-the-scenes look that features Lowden.

Aside from this earlier look at Morgoth‘s right-hand man, Charlie Vickers remains The Rings of Power‘s Sauron actor.

The scene takes place around 1000 years before the events of Season 1, shortly after Morgoth was defeated. Lowden’s Sauron declares himself the orcs’ “new master.” Adar doesn’t look receptive to the idea, of course!

There are no other Rings of Power recasts in Season 2, so expect the rest of the cast to be the same.

