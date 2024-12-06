Rings of Power just silenced its haters with huge Season 3 update

Rings of Power has attracted a lot of vitriol from the Lord of the Rings community – but their complaints have fallen on deaf ears, because Season 3 is going ahead.

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings adaptation got off to a shaky start. It arrived at the same time as HBO’s House of the Dragon, and it’d be fair to say it won the streaming battle; while the Game of Thrones prequel was a hit with viewers, Rings of Power divided fans and less than 40% of its audience finished the first season.

Season 2 was a big step up. Its reviews were even stronger (we included it on our list of the best TV shows of 2024), and it reached 55 million viewers in its first month on Prime Video.

Some people had (rather wilfully) speculated that the series would be canceled, but its showrunners have confirmed that the third season is going ahead.

Rings of Power Season 3 finally confirmed

Speaking to Screen Rant, co-showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne finally addressed the status of Rings of Power Season 3.

“We’re working on it,” Payne said, adding: “We’re prepping now, very, very intensely… we do [have some exciting stuff coming]. It’s gonna be really good. We’re excited.”

Prime Video

During another Q&A, McKay also said: “We’re really excited. We have a story. We think it’s really strong… and we’re working on it.”

In an earlier interview with Variety, Amazon Studios’ chief Jennifer Salke was asked if there was any change to the streaming service’s 50-episode commitment to the series.

“I don’t think so. [That] commitment is never the thing that’s driving what we’re doing,” she said.

“We’ll continue to make the show as long as we see global customers loving it and watching it to the point where – it is a business. Obviously, we need a large amount of people showing up. And there are a large amount of people, so there’s no debate about whether or not the show will continue.”

While Amazon still needs to officially announce Rings of Power Season 3, it appears to be a foregone conclusion – so, start getting excited to go back to Middle-earth.

