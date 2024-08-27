Galadriel star finally addresses Rings of Power’s biggest missing character

Morfydd Clark, the star behind Rings of Power’s Galadriel, has spoken out about one of the show’s missing characters from Lord of the Rings: Celeborn.

Cast your mind back to Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, and you should remember Galadriel’s husband Celeborn, one of the wisest Elves in the history of Middle-earth.

Yet, the first season of Rings of Power would have you believe he’s dead, or at the very least missing without a trace. This was one of fans’ (readers and viewers alike) biggest bugbears, considering – in their headcanons, admittedly – their daughter Celebrían should have been born already.

(And, spoiler alert, Elrond marries Celebrían in the Third Age.)

So, before Rings of Power Season 2, it has to be asked: where the hell is he? In an interview with Dexerto, Clark said: “Well… we know Celeborn is out there.

“We can tell Galadriel is feeling a lot of pain for not being with Celeborn, and that this was a terrible loss to her, and I hope that they shall be reunited.”

In the wake of Mount Doom’s eruption in Season 1, Theo asks Galadriel if she’s ever lost anyone. “My brother, Finrod. And my husband,” she says.

“Celeborn was his name. We met in a glade of flowers. I was dancing and he saw me there. The war seemed so very far away then.

“When he went to it, I chided him. His armor didn’t fit properly. I called him a silver clam. I never saw him again after that.”

It’s believed he was fighting in the War of the Jewels, including the final battle of Beleriand (the War of Wrath) which saw Morgoth’s defeat and the end of the First Age.

It’s unclear if he’ll appear in Season 2 (if I was betting, I’d say he’ll be reserved for Season 3), but the confirmation that he’s “out there” should allay anyone’s concerns of a Glorfindel-style retcon.

As for how much Clark knows about the show’s future, she said: “We know there are points we have to hit and that we’re going to hit, but the journey there… we don’t know.

“That’s something that’s quite fun for us… and also just really exciting thinking of certain things we know are going to happen. And it kind of feels like [when I’m] watching it, ‘No! I’m making a huge mistake!'”

