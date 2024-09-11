Rings of Power fans’ “prayers answered” after key Episode 5 plot details emerge

Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 5 is set to avoid one major storyline that’s “Rhûning” the show, and fans are clearly relieved.

There are four big plot lines in Rings of Power: Galadriel and Elrond trying to get to Eregion, Celebrimbor, and Annatar (aka Sauron) forging the titular trinkets, the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm mining to allow light inside the mountain again, and the Stranger and Nori’s journey to Rhûn.

The latter adventure has become rather divisive, and it’s easy to see why: it almost entirely hinges on the mystery behind the Stranger’s identity (even though he’s clearly Gandalf), rather than the Dark Lord or his rings.

Article continues after ad

Well, with Season 2 Episode 5 premiering tomorrow, we have good news: as per Rings Of Power Era, a “new cast update from IMDb for Episode 5 indicates that it will have a focus on the stories of the Dwarves, Celebrimbor and Annatar, Númenor, and will not feature the Rhûn story.”

Article continues after ad

It’s a fair observation. If you look at IMDb, Episode 5 is set to include the likes of Durin, Disa, Celebrimbor, Sauron, Pharazôn, Elendil, and Adar – but the Stranger, Nori, Poppy, and Tom Bombadil aren’t listed.

Article continues after ad

“Our prayers have been answered my friends… let’s goooo,” one user wrote on the show’s subreddit. “The Rhûn storyline is definitely used (right now) as padding/filler. It’s enjoyable but so little is happening that it is a big distraction,” another commented.

“Sad because I really enjoyed Tom Bombadil but happy because we need more plot development in other areas,” a third wrote.

“I’m a lot more mixed on Season 2, and the Harfoot and Stranger storyline is the primary reason why. If they continue to devote time to Harfoots at the expense of the main plot points, it may turn me off the show altogether,” a fourth added.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Make sure you check out our recaps of Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, and Episode 4. You can also read our guides on Morgoth’s origin, Forodwaith, and Círdan the Shipwright.