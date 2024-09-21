Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 3 idea just revealed a huge sequel spoiler

Ridley Scott’s historical drama is about to make a comeback with the long-awaited sequel, but before it’s even come out, there’s already a Gladiator 3 in the works.

“I’m already toying with the idea of ​​Gladiator 3. No, seriously! I’ve lit the fuse,” Scott told the French publication Premiere.

This is good news for fans of Scott’s action-packed epic, who are already on the cusp of getting a new movie 24 years after the original. However, Scott’s tease of the potential third film might have just spoiled how Gladiator 2 ends before audiences even get the chance to see it.

As the director explained: “The ending of Gladiator II is reminiscent of ‘The Godfather,’ with Michael Corleone finding himself with a job he didn’t want, and wondering, ‘Now, Father, what do I do? ‘ So the next [film] will be about a man who doesn’t want to be where he is.”

Paramount Pictures

Assuming the “Michael Corleone” stand-in for Gladiator 2 is Lucius (played by Paul Mescal), then that would mean he gets out of the arena alive by the end of the sequel, continuing his story in a third film.

This would make more sense for Lucius’ character than any other since he has been portrayed as the hero and protagonist during much of the movie’s marketing. As such, this has given fans a clue that he’ll make it out alive – a big change-up from Maximus’ noble end in the original.

This didn’t go unnoticed, and comments on social media have been quick to point this out. As one X user wrote: “Spoiling who survives in a movie that isn’t even out yet is crazy.”

“Lol so Pedro is DYING dying,” said another, referring to Pedro Pascal‘s character Marcus Acacius (who has been portrayed as the antagonist to Lucius).

“I mean I kinda knew in my heart that Pedro’s character would die because he always does,” said a third. “But it’s crazy that they’re just casually confirming who survives the movie before it’s even out.”

The chances of this being a misdirect from Scott are slim, but not impossible. Gladiator 2 arrives in theaters on November 22, 2024, so the only way to find out what happens with any certainty is to see for yourself.

Until then, check out our guides to the best war movies and best action movies around. You can also check our feature on why Gladiator 2 could solve 2024's biggest movie villain problem.