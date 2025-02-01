There’s a real version of Ricken’s book from Severance, and you can download it for free now

In Severance, Mark’s brother-in-law, Ricken, is unknowingly something of a deity for the Innies, with his self-help book becoming famous in the Lumon building.

Mostly, the majority of appreciation for Ricken’s revolutionary book comes from Dylan, who sees the author as something of a hero of his after the book falls into his hands. In reality, Ricken isn’t quite as big of a figure in the outside world.

To Mark, he’s simply his oafish brother-in-law, and is tolerated at best. There, his book isn’t a manifesto for readers, but rather Ricken’s forgettable fifth book.

However, for those looking to seek a little guidance from Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale (PhD), you can get a free download of eight full chapters right now.

Severance’s “The You You Are” is on Apple Books

The 39-page fictional book is now available to download and read for free on Apple Books. You can also listen to the audiobook version, which is narrated by Michel Chernus, who plays Ricken in the Apple TV+ show.

The book’s official description reads: “In his quinquennial tome, Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale, PhD guides You on a brave journey of self-learnedness. Fertile with mind-engorging insights, The You You Are is an invitation to merge with your true ‘You,’ and expel from your essence the dead-eyed conventionalism that has defined your life since infancy.

“For the first time ever, Dr. Ricken’s luminous writings are available in digital format, only on Apple Books. Though librarians strongly urge reading his complete oeuvre, this ebook — featuring the inaugural eight chapters from The You You Are — is sure to tickle both the completist and the layman.

“In addition, enjoy an exclusive letter of apology from the author himself, addressed to none other than YOU.”

There are eight chapters in total: “Name, Name, Go Away”, “Good God?”, “A Coitus Among Us”, “Destiny, An Acrostic Poem Experience by the Author, Ricken Hale”, “Wait, What Was That”, and “Wounds Unhealed.”

