Rick and Morty Season 6 trailer promises even more chaos

From Die Hard to Terminator, the Rick and Morty Season 6 trailer is full of nostalgia.

With five seasons of dimension and universe-hopping adventures under their belts, it seemed almost impossible for Rick and Morty to up the stakes, but it seems that Season 6 will do exactly that.

The brand new trailer features the duo getting back up to their usual shenanigans.

This time, though, it seems that the pair will be joined for many of the adventures by Morty’s sister Summer, and that his parents Beth and Jerry will play bigger parts as well.

Set to Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’ (which is appropriate for Rick), the trailer shows the trio hopping through several different settings including what appears to be an 80s-style arcade or mall.

Rick encourages Summer (who is clearly still getting the hang of the interdimensional hijinks) to “do a Die Hard” even though the young Summer has never seen that movie.

There are also plenty of other movie and pop culture references throughout the trailer, like Rick riding on the hood of a cop car like a scene from The Terminator to Summer popping out claws like X-23.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that any of the show’s popular characters like Mr. Poopybutthole, Mr. Meesicks, or any of the Rick and Morty variants like Evil Morty are featured in the trailer.

That doesn’t mean that they won’t show up, though, as Rick and Morty often brings back familiar faces.

The cincher, though, is the ending. Rick and Morty appear to be hosting a podcast, but they refuse to sell out by saying their popular catch phrase “wubba lubba dub dub”.

All of this promises to make for a ridiculous sixth season, which is set to premiere on September 4.