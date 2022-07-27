Rick and Morty Season 6 release date announced

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Wubba lubba dub dub: Adult Swim has finally announced the release date of Rick and Morty Season 6.

In 2018, Adult Swim ordered a whopping 70 further episodes of Rick and Morty. That number of episodes would take the show all the way through to a 10th season, but updates on Season 6 haven’t been particularly schwift.

Work is already underway on Seasons 7 and 8, but fans have been waiting (im)patiently on any news regarding the next chapter of the sitcom.

Not only have we got a release date for Season 6, but we’ve been given a first look at what to expect from Rick and Morty.

Rick and Morty Season 6 release date confirmed

Rick and Morty Season 6 will premiere on Sunday, September 4, at 11pm ET on Adult Swim, with episodes then airing weekly on the channel.

There is a downside to this news: there’s still no confirmation of when it’ll be released internationally or arrive on Netflix. In past seasons, episodes have aired on Channel 4’s E4 the day after they’re shown in the US, so it’s hoped the first episode will be available across the pond on September 5.

Rick and Morty Season 6 plot: What will it be about?

Season 6 will likely pick up after the finale of Season 5, in which Evil Morty blew up The Citadel and destroyed the Central Finite Curve, wreaking havoc across multiple universes and likely causing all sorts of chaos for Rick.

As per TVLine, the official logline for Season 6 reads: “It’s Season 6 and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck.

“Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t-miss-season of your favorite show.”

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, also said: “It’s hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon.

“As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled.”

Rick and Morty will return on September 4.